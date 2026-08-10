BDO Foundation, Addu expand scholarships for underserved youth

MORE deserving young Filipinos will gain access to higher education, career development opportunities and pathways to employment under a new partnership between BDO Foundation and Ateneo de Davao University (ADDU).

Through the BDO Foundation-Ateneo de Davao University Scholarship Program and Career Development Pathway, students from financially challenged families will receive scholarship support alongside mentorship, internship opportunities and career preparation designed to help them successfully transition from education to meaningful employment.

The initiative reflects BDO Foundation’s commitment to helping broaden access to education while equipping young people with the skills, experience and opportunities needed to participate in the country’s growing workforce.

“Through education, we can help create opportunities that extend far beyond the classroom,” said Nestor V. Tan, BDO Unibank President and CEO. “We hope this partnership will enable more students to reach their potential and, in turn, contribute to their communities, their industries and the country’s continued development.”

The program combines financial assistance with practical workplace exposure and professional development opportunities, helping scholars build the capabilities and confidence needed to pursue long-term careers.

As part of the partnership, scholars will have access to mentorship and internship opportunities, as well as potential career pathways within BDO, which continues to expand its presence across key growth areas in the Philippines.

Rev. Fr. Karel S. San Juan, S.J., President of Ateneo de Davao University, welcomed the collaboration and its potential to create lasting impact for students.

“BDO will surely inspire our own rigor and innovativeness in Ateneo de Davao. So we hope that you will find our students engaging, effective, and also formative and open to learn from you,” he said.

The partnership was formalized through a memorandum of agreement signed by BDO Foundation and Ateneo de Davao University leaders. Representing BDO Foundation were Trustees Nestor V. Tan, Evelyn C. Salagubang, BDO Human Resources Group Head, and Maria Corazon A. Mallillin, BDO Branch Banking Group Head, together with Mario A. Deriquito, BDO Foundation President. Representing Ateneo de Davao University were Rev. Fr. Karel S. San Juan, S.J., President; Rev. Fr. Antonio M. Basilio, S.J., Vice President for Higher Education; and Lilibeth L. Leh-Arcena, Director of the Office of Pathways for Institutional Advancement and Alumni Engagement.

By integrating scholarship support with practical workplace experience and career development opportunities, BDO Foundation and Ateneo de Davao University aim to help more young Filipinos complete their education, strengthen their employability, and contribute meaningfully to the country’s future workforce. PR