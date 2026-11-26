BDO Life was honored with the 2-Golden Arrow distinction at the 2026 Golden Arrow Awards for its outstanding corporate governance, extending years of recognition from the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD). The citation highlights the company’s continued progress in upholding high standards of governance practices throughout the years.

The ICD gives 2-Golden Arrow recognition to companies that score between 90 and 99 points on the Corporate Governance Scorecard. Year after year, BDO Life has stayed on the list, reflecting steady work in four areas: accountability, transparency, compliance, and risk management. It has reviewed and enhanced its governance policies and disclosures, built risk and compliance awareness across teams, and tightened accountability processes.

“The 2-Golden Arrow award affirms that good corporate governance is not simply a compliance exercise, but an integral part of how BDO Life conducts business. It reflects our steadfast commitment to integrity, accountability, transparency, and responsible business practices. Our ultimate goal is to keep the trust of our customers and stakeholders.” shared Atty. Ace Devino A. Custodio, BDO Life Corporate Governance Officer and Head of Legal and Compliance.

For customers, responsible governance means trust and peace of mind. The award reflects the values that underpin BDO Life’s business and its promise to Filipino families. By combining responsible corporate leadership with accessible financial protection solutions, BDO Life continues to empower breadwinners to build a stronger safety net or “Plan B” when life’s unexpected challenges arise. PR