Davao

BDO posts ₱40.7B first-half net income

3-PEAT MVB. BDO Unibank. Inc., the Philippines’ biggest bank, is again the country’s most valuable brand (MVB), topping the list of 50 other brands named by Brand Finance Asia. (Photo courtesy of BDO)
3-PEAT MVB. BDO Unibank. Inc., the Philippines’ biggest bank, is again the country’s most valuable brand (MVB), topping the list of 50 other brands named by Brand Finance Asia. (Photo courtesy of BDO)
Published on

MANILA — BDO Unibank Inc. posted a net income of ₱40.7 billion in the first half of 2026, slightly higher than the ₱40.6 billion recorded in the same period last year, driven by continued strength across its core business segments.

The bank reported a return on equity of 12.7 percent.

BDO sustained strong operating momentum during the period, posting mid-teens loan growth, double-digit growth in pre-provision operating profit and improved asset quality. It also increased provisions as a prudential measure against evolving risks.

Net interest income rose 11 percent year on year as gross customer loans expanded 15 percent to ₱3.9 trillion, supported by double-digit growth across all business segments.

Total deposits increased 13 percent, while current and savings account (CASA) deposits grew 4 percent.

Non-interest income climbed 4 percent, led by a 14 percent increase in insurance operations.

Operating expenses grew at a single-digit pace, resulting in a 12 percent increase in pre-provision operating profit.

Asset quality continued to improve, with the nonperforming loan (NPL) ratio declining to 1.64 percent from 1.75 percent a year earlier. NPL coverage stood at 132 percent.

Credit cost increased to 67 basis points, reflecting management's proactive approach to addressing potential risks.

Shareholders' equity rose 8 percent, while book value per share increased to ₱121.78. The bank's common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio stood at 13.1 percent.

BDO said its strong business fundamentals, healthy balance sheet, and market leadership position leave it well-positioned to navigate economic uncertainties and capitalize on opportunities in a changing business environment. PR

SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph