BDO posts ₱40.7B first-half net income

MANILA — BDO Unibank Inc. posted a net income of ₱40.7 billion in the first half of 2026, slightly higher than the ₱40.6 billion recorded in the same period last year, driven by continued strength across its core business segments.

The bank reported a return on equity of 12.7 percent.

BDO sustained strong operating momentum during the period, posting mid-teens loan growth, double-digit growth in pre-provision operating profit and improved asset quality. It also increased provisions as a prudential measure against evolving risks.

Net interest income rose 11 percent year on year as gross customer loans expanded 15 percent to ₱3.9 trillion, supported by double-digit growth across all business segments.

Total deposits increased 13 percent, while current and savings account (CASA) deposits grew 4 percent.

Non-interest income climbed 4 percent, led by a 14 percent increase in insurance operations.

Operating expenses grew at a single-digit pace, resulting in a 12 percent increase in pre-provision operating profit.

Asset quality continued to improve, with the nonperforming loan (NPL) ratio declining to 1.64 percent from 1.75 percent a year earlier. NPL coverage stood at 132 percent.

Credit cost increased to 67 basis points, reflecting management's proactive approach to addressing potential risks.

Shareholders' equity rose 8 percent, while book value per share increased to ₱121.78. The bank's common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio stood at 13.1 percent.

BDO said its strong business fundamentals, healthy balance sheet, and market leadership position leave it well-positioned to navigate economic uncertainties and capitalize on opportunities in a changing business environment. PR