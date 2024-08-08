BDO urges Filipinos to prioritize insurance amid travel surge

AS travel restrictions continue to ease and more Filipinos prepare to go on trips both domestically and internationally this year, BDO Insurance Brokers, Inc. (BDO Insure) reiterates the significance of travel insurance in safeguarding against unforeseen events.

"The importance of travel insurance cannot be overstated, especially in today's unpredictable environment," said Ed F. Ramirez, Retail Group Unit Head of BDO Insure. "While travel brings excitement and adventure, being prepared for the unexpected is crucial."

Travel insurance provides a safety net that covers a wide range of potential risks that travelers may encounter before, during, and after their trips. These risks include trip cancellations or terminations due to unexpected events such as illness, natural disasters, political unrest, or airline strikes.

Additionally, travel insurance offers benefits that include daily hospitalization cash assistance, personal accident insurance, personal liability, loss or damage to baggage, flight delay, and missed connecting ticket.

"Whether traveling for leisure, business, or exploration, having travel insurance is not just a precaution but a necessity," emphasized Ramirez. "As more Filipinos prepare to travel in 2024, we urge everyone to prioritize their safety and financial security by investing in travel insurance."

Filipino travelers may choose from BDO Insure's well-curated selection of travel insurance products that fit their needs and preferences.

• Domestic Travel - up to P1 million emergency medical treatment benefit inclusive of up to P1 million COVID-19 coverage

• International Travel – up to P1.5 million emergency medical treatment benefit inclusive of up to P1.5 million COVID-19 coverage

• International Travel P2.5M – For Schengen visa requirement, up to P2.5 million emergency medical treatment benefit inclusive of up to P2.5 million COVID-19 coverage

Through partnering with leading and trusted insurance providers, BDO Insure was able to provide a comprehensive selection of insurance products to address the growing demands of their clients.