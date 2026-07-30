BDO’s ASEAN Bonds generate ₱132B

BDO Unibank, Inc. (“BDO” or the “Bank”) successfully raised PHP132 billion in fresh funds from its sixth Peso-denominated ASEAN Sustainability Bond issue, more than 26x oversubscribed versus the original offer of PHP5 billion. The issuance was supported by strong demand from both retail and institutional investors that also prompted the early closing of the offer period on July 10, 2026.

The Bank’s latest ASEAN Sustainability Bonds have a tenor of one-and-a-half (1.5) years and a coupon rate of 6.26% per annum. The issue, settlement, and listing date is on July 28, 2026.

The net proceeds of the issuance are intended to finance and/or refinance eligible assets as defined in the Bank’s Sustainable Finance Framework, support the Bank’s lending activities, and diversify the Bank’s funding sources.

ING Bank N.V., Manila Branch (“ING”) is the Sole Arranger and Sustainability Coordinator of this issuance, with BDO and ING as Selling Agents, and BDO Capital & Investment Corporation as Financial Advisor. PR