Beach pingpong king

Davao City's very own Junjun "Lapoy" Custodio dominated the 87th Araw ng Dabaw Open Beach Ping Pong Tournament 2024, held at Seagull Whitesand Beach Resort in Punta Dumalag, Matina Aplaya, Davao City over the weekend.

Custodio claimed two titles, first outlasting fellow Dabawenyo Gil Ablanque, 13-9, 13-11, in the men's singles championship match.

Ablanque settled for the runner-up honors while Joel Umacob placed third.