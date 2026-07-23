Beauty Gonzalez stars in Wish Ko Lang special

PREPARE for an emotionally charged afternoon as GMA Network’s drama anthology Wish Ko Lang (WKL), hosted by Vicky Morales, kicks off its month-long WKL Specials with its first episode, Ganti ng Ina, this Saturday, July 11, 2026, at 4 p.m.

Headlining the episode is Kapuso actress Beauty Gonzalez with Saviour Ramos, Ralph Miaco, and Seth Dela Cruz.

Beauty takes on an emotionally demanding role as a grieving mother whose world falls apart after her teenage son with special needs was brutally murdered by a group of juvenile troublemakers.

Consumed by grief and fueled by an overwhelming desire for justice, Beauty's character struggles to find peace as the legal process fails to ease her pain. As anger begins to overshadow her, she is forced to confront a haunting question: Will her relentless pursuit of justice bring her peace, or lead her down a dangerous path of vengeance?

The episode explores deeply relatable themes of a mother's unconditional love, grief, and quest to fight for truth, while shedding light on timely social issues such as youth violence, bullying, and accountability. It also raises a compelling moral dilemma: Can revenge truly bring healing, or does it only deepen the wounds left behind?

Packed with suspense, emotional conflict, and heartbreaking performances, the episode promises to keep viewers invested until its powerful conclusion.

This story also marks the continuing evolution of Wish Ko Lang into a more serious and edgy drama anthology. The program now focuses on compelling family and domestic stories centered on betrayal, deceit, revenge, redemption, and empowerment, all culminating in meaningful moral lessons. Complementing this fresh direction, the show's signature spiels and case-study interviews are now presented in a more intimate, podcast-style format.

Don't miss this gripping episode of WKL Specials this Saturday, July 11, at 4 p.m. on GMA Network. Catch the full podcast episode on Wish Ko Lang’s Facebook page.

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