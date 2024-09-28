Belgium gov’t to boost Barmm’s eco-tourism

THE Belgian government has shown interest in supporting the dynamic economy of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), particularly due to its sustainable eco-tourism sector, which could attract foreign investments from Belgium and European Union (EU) business organizations.

Belgium’s Honorary Consul for Mindanao, Leonilo Claudio, stated that Belgium is eager to establish strong diplomatic ties within the Mindanao region and the BARMM government to facilitate rapid commercialization.

“The interest of Belgium there is to be able to help and how they could help,” Claudio said during the Habi at Kape media forum on Wednesday morning, September 25, 2024.

He highlighted Tawi-Tawi, known as the "Seaweed Capital of the Philippines," as a prime location for potential investors to aid Bangsamoro’s economic development due to its abundant natural resources.

Claudio also noted that, beyond tourism, the Belgian government is interested in enhancing the region's agricultural sector. Many Belgian companies are already engaged in projects in Mindanao, such as planting coffee in Bukidnon and processing cacao for chocolate products in Davao. Additionally, other firms are promoting hydroelectric power plants.

On September 19, Belgium’s Honorary Consulate for Mindanao was inaugurated in Davao City, located on the second floor of the Ecoland Medical Center along Quimpo Boulevard. This marks the 22nd honorary consulate in Davao City, which also hosts four consulate-generals: China, Indonesia, Japan, and Malaysia.

Belgium’s Ambassador to the Philippines, Michel Parys, attended the opening of this consulate, the second of its kind in the Philippines after the one in Cebu City, established a few years prior.

Claudio, a former publisher of the San Pedro Express and former president of the Philippine Press Institute, explained that Belgium’s decision to expand consular offices promotes bilateral cooperation and highlights that Mindanao is safe, peaceful, and rich in investment opportunities, contrary to mainstream perceptions.

Currently, the Barmm region has experienced notable economic growth due to the transformation of former combatants and the successful implementation of localized peace engagements under the country’s ongoing comprehensive peace process. During the opening of the Mindanao Development Forum 2024 on July 24, Presidential Peace Adviser Secretary Carlito G. Galvez Jr. emphasized the Marcos administration’s commitment to peace and development as outlined in the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028.

He reported a 140 percent increase in investments in BARMM, with at least P3.1 billion invested in the third quarter of 2023 alone, generating 1,927 jobs for residents. DEF