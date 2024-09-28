Belgium opens Honorary Consulate in Davao City

BELGIUM'S Honorary Consul for Mindanao, Leonilo Claudio, highlighted Davao City’s strong economic landscape and positive outlook as the primary reason for establishing the second consulate in the Philippines, following Cebu City.

During the September 25, 2024, Habi at Kape event, Claudio, the Philippine Press Institute (PPI) president, said that Mindanao’s economic and industrial growth, particularly in the Davao Region, motivated the Belgian government’s decision. Davao now hosts its 22nd honorary consulate, alongside four consulate generals from China, Indonesia, Japan, and Malaysia.

“This is the first Belgian consul in Mindanao and only the second in the Philippines,” Claudio said, noting that Davao’s rapid growth as a commercial hub makes it the top area in Mindanao for business and development.

He said the new consulate would foster a greater mutual understanding between Belgium and the Philippines, strengthening the established bilateral relations.

The Honorary Consulate, officially opened on September 19, is located on the second floor of Ecoland Medical Center along Quimpo Boulevard.

Davao City is home to 22 honorary consulates, 12 from European countries. These include Austria, Bangladesh, Belarus, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Israel, Italy, and Kazakhstan. Spain also maintains an honorary consulate in Zamboanga City.

Belgium’s Ambassador to the Philippines, Michel Parys, said the consulate aims to inform Belgian companies of Mindanao’s economic potential.

“I want Belgian companies to know that doing business in the Philippines is not just doing business in Manila, they have to look for other places too,” Parys added.

Currently, the Embassy of Belgium issues 7,000 visas annually, with 5,000 going to Filipino seafarers working for Belgian shipping companies.

Diplomatic relations between Belgium and the Philippines date back to July 4, 1946, although connections between the two countries can be traced back to the Colonial era under the rule of Leopold II. DEF