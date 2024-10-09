Bernie breaks ties with HTL, cites dissatisfaction with Baste's leadership

During the final day of filing certificates of candidacy (COC), Al-ag revealed to the media that his relationship with the son of former Davao City mayor and president, Rodrigo Duterte, had deteriorated. The rift emerged during Duterte’s first State of the City Address (Soca), where their political alliance was questioned.

In his July 28, 2024, Soca, Duterte publicly called out an unnamed councilor for allegedly spreading false statements about the Office of the City Building Official (Ocbo). The councilor reportedly held a private forum, claiming that unresolved issues still plagued the office.

Duterte countered these allegations, stating he had resolved OCBO concerns within his first three months in office. He directly addressed the councilor, questioning their loyalty and willingness to communicate.

"Aha man ka? Kauban ta? No. Nangutana ko, kauban ta? Kang kung di ta kauban ingna ko. Dali ra man ko kaistorya (Where are you? Are we still together? I asked, are we together? If not, tell me. I’m easy to talk to)," Duterte said while looking in the councilor’s direction.

Although the councilor was not named, media reports pointed to Al-ag as the likely target. This speculation intensified when Al-ag resigned as chairperson of the committees on trade, commerce, industry, and labor in August 2023, citing personal reasons. However, Al-ag has confirmed that the falling out with Duterte was the main reason for his decision.

Al-ag filed his COC for vice mayor on October 8, 2024, just a day after HTL expelled him and his brother, fellow councilor Wilberto Al-ag, for disloyalty.

"After that, di na gyud mi pwede mag-uban because you know nihawa ko sa Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod, 2023 pa. Ni-resign ko sa akong mga committee because dili nako maka-agree, dili nako maka-uyon the way they run the city (After that, it was clear we couldn’t stay together. I left Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod in 2023 and resigned from my committees because I could no longer agree with how they were running the city)," he said.

Al-ag runs alongside former Civil Service Commission chairman and Davao City First District Representative Karlo Nograles. Their opponents are former President Rodrigo Duterte, mayor, and Sebastian Duterte, who is seeking the vice mayoral seat. RGL