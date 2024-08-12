Best in Cultural Presentation bared

IN NO particular order, the three chosen performers for the best in Cultural Presentation for the Hiyas sa Kadayawan 2024 are Muslima D. Limpao of Maranao, Shane Marie B. Awe of Bagobo-Tagabawa, and Jane Rose G. Miones of Bagobo-Klata.

Limpao shared that her presentation focused on a Maranao folktale about a princess who loves to play the Kulintang, and how her playing the instrument attracts a water nymph.

“To let the people not only the Maranao but all the Dabawenyos see the beauty of playing the Kulintang because the Kulintang is a big part of our culture,” she said.

Awe highlighted the traditional process of creating clothing to emphasize their Binadbad, which is the process of making their own textile, and the importance of their rich culture and traditions.

“To give importance to our rich culture and tradition sa amoang tribu sa [of our tribe] Bagobo-Tagabawa, to make sure nga ma- pass on siya sa [that it will be passed on to the] next generation,” she said.

Miones stressed in her performance the importance of preserving one’s culture. She mentioned that her songs represent her advocacy for preserving their culture despite cultural exchange and acculturation.

“Naga-convey siya og message nga dili nato ikaulaw kung asa ta gikan kung dili atoang iwagayway, mutindog ta, atoang ibandera og unsay pangalan sa atoang tribu (It conveys the message that we should not be ashamed of where we come from; instead, we should proudly wave our flags, stand tall, and showcase our tribe).

The chosen three in the Cultural Presentation will perform again during the coronation of Hiyas sa Kadayawan on August 16, 2024, at the RMC Petro Gazz Arena, where the winner of the Best in Cultural Presentation will be announced.

Meanwhile, other Hiyas sa Kadayawan participants also presented their own tribal stories, dances, music, and traditional wear during the Cultural Presentation.

Jennifer Romero, officer-in-charge of the Davao City Tourism Operations Office (DCTOO), announced on August 3, 2024, that the prize for the winner has been increased to P200,000. The Hiyas sa Panaghiusa will receive P150,000, Hiyas sa Kalambuan will receive P100,000, while the eight Hiyas sa Kaliwatan will each receive P50,000. The Best in Cultural Presentation will receive P25,000.

The Hiyas sa Kadayawan is one of the major events of the Kadayawan Festival. It serves as a platform for representatives of the 11 ethnolinguistic tribes to advocate for their causes. Unlike conventional pageants, this search aims to identify the epitome of a modern Dabawenya and a representative who will symbolize unity and celebrate the diversity of Davao City.

The Hiyas sa Kadayawan 2024 Cultural Presentation was held at the SM City Annex on the afternoon of August 10, 2024. RGP