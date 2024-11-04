Best of the best: Meet SLDC's Q3 top sales stars

As part of its enduring tradition for the past 53 years, Santos Land Development Corporation (SLDC) honored its outstanding sales performers during the third quarter recognition awarding at the Grand Men Seng Hotel on Friday evening, October 25, 2024.

Dressed to the nines, the awardees brought a lively atmosphere to the event.

Among the 80 honorees, we spotlight two of the six top producers in horizontal and vertical categories, all praising SLDC for its unparalleled professionalism, high-quality projects, and exceptional support.