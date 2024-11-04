Best of the best: Meet SLDC's Q3 top sales stars

As part of its enduring tradition for the past 53 years, Santos Land Development Corporation (SLDC) honored its outstanding sales performers during the third quarter recognition awarding at the Grand Men Seng Hotel on Friday evening, October 25, 2024.
Dressed to the nines, the awardees brought a lively atmosphere to the event.
Among the 80 honorees, we spotlight two of the six top producers in horizontal and vertical categories, all praising SLDC for its unparalleled professionalism, high-quality projects, and exceptional support.
Ryan Sayson
Property Managers PH Sayson Realty
Top Sales Director - Vertical
Ryan Sayson, who hails from Buhangin, began his journey as a sales agent in 2014 and became a licensed broker in 2017.
By 2019, he founded his own real estate company, Property Managers PH Sayson Realty. Now, five years later, Sayson leads a team of over 100 agents, primarily focusing on selling SLDC’s vertical (condominium) project, Ivory Residences, and horizontal (house and lot subdivision) project, Ilumina Estates.
He commended SLDC for its hassle-free sales process, noting that clients only need to present two valid IDs after paying the down payment, with other documents to follow.
“SLDC’s reputable brand has made our clients very happy with their quality products. As sellers, we feel confident promoting Santos Land’s projects,” Sayson said in an interview with SunStar Davao.
He attributed his business success to the premier homegrown developer, having acquired a car, a house and lot, and two condominium units for rental, among other investments.
Merlita M. Romero
Romero Realty
Top Sales Manager - Horizontal
A proud homeowner at Ilumina Estates in Buhangin, Davao City, Merlita Romero leverages her hands-on experience living in the community to boost sales for her company.
“Every time we have a client, we use our experience of living there as an example because the developer is reliable, and there are no issues with the construction,” Romero said in the vernacular in a separate interview. “Clients can see the beautiful homes that are already built; they just need to choose one.”
She emphasized that selling SLDC products is easier, stating, “It’s not hard to transact or explain because the quality is impressive. From the entrance alone, clients are amazed. The sales agents are very accommodating, and Santos Land truly cares.”
With nearly a decade at SLDC, Romero has enjoyed owning vehicles, and properties, and making several investments.
As SLDC continues to honor its top performers, the company not only celebrates individual success but also fosters a culture of excellence that inspires others to reach for their own dreams.