Bets now allowed to use own languages in ‘Hiyas’

AN OFFICIAL from the Davao City Tourism Operations Office (DCTOO) said that this year’s edition of Hiyas sa Kadayawan will focus on the “authenticity” of the candidates.

Jennifer Romero, officer-in-charge of DCTOO, said during the media presentation of the Hiyas sa Kadayawan candidates on Saturday morning, August 3, 2024, at Acacia Hotel that they would highlight the candidates' authenticity this year.

“We want to truly highlight the Hiyas… because we want to see that our candidates must be very authentic in their thoughts, deeds, and actions. They should be able to showcase their authentic traditions, as this is what Kadayawan is all about,” she said.

Dan Salvaña, overall in charge of the Hiyas sa Kadayawan, said the candidates can now use their ethnic languages when answering questions during the competition. However, they must provide translations as some spectators may not understand their ethnic languages.

The candidates for this year’s Hiyas sa Kadayawan are Melody M. Omo of Ata, Jane Rose G. Miones of Bagobo-Klata, Shane Marie B. Awe of Bagobo-Tagabawa, Rosabel P. Bayugan of Matigsalug, Nobe T. Mandahay of Obu-Manuvu, Sittie Sarah M. Liman of Iranun, Ciara Nicole M. Galos of Kagan, Rania A. Guiaman of Maguindanaon, Muslima D. Limpao of Maranao, Rufaida C. Pawai of Sama, and Erika Mae A. Alpad of Taosug.

The candidates will showcase their cultural presentations on August 10 at SM City Davao, followed by the coronation night on August 16 at RMC Petro Gazz Arena.

Romero revealed that they have increased the prize for the winner to P200,000. Meanwhile, the Hiyas sa Panaghiusa will receive a cash prize of P150,000, Hiyas sa Kalambuan will receive P100,000; while the eight Hiyas sa Kaliwatan will each receive P50,000, and the Best in Cultural Presentation will receive P25,000.

The Hiyas sa Kadayawan is one of the major events of the Kadayawan Festival. It is a platform for representatives of the 11 ethnolinguistic tribes to advocate for their causes.

Unlike conventional pageants, this search aims to identify the epitome of a modern Dabawenya and a representative who will symbolize unity and celebrate the diversity of Davao City. RGP