Beyond mining issue: Dispute over mining royalties deepens in ancestral domains (Part I)

‘We are not anti-mining’

Repisada clarified that his concerns were not about ending mining operations in the area. He said he and others recognized the economic activity and development generated by mining and had previously gathered information from farmers, fishermen and other sectors to identify the community’s needs.

His concern, he said, was whether the programs and assistance associated with mining were actually aligned with those needs and were being delivered in a manner that provided meaningful benefits to residents.

Repisada also placed the issue in the context of the community’s longer-term future. He said decisions concerning mining and the use of its benefits should take into account not only current residents but also succeeding generations who would eventually live with the social, economic and environmental consequences of activities in the ancestral domain.

His position reflected a distinction raised by several community members in the dispute: the concern was not necessarily the continuation of mining, but whether mining-related benefits were being properly administered, appropriately distributed and directed toward the needs of the community.

Access to records

Repisada also described difficulties in obtaining documents concerning SDMP implementation.

He said: “We saw the figures in the book. We asked for the records, but it became difficult for us to obtain them.”

He said the community was initially told that the Community Relations Office would reproduce the documents.

“We were told that the Community Relations Office would photocopy them. In the end, we had to contribute money ourselves—₱500 each—so we could have the documents reproduced and reviewed in Mati.”

Elders seek change in management

The royalty dispute has also affected relationships within the Mandaya community.

Soledad P. Lumactod, 66, an elder of the Dianong clan, described what she said was a deterioration of relationships among community members as the dispute continued.

“We no longer want this kind of management. It has already damaged our relationships. What we want to preserve is not conflict, but our relationship with our siblings and our clan. Management is one thing, but our family ties are different. Before you take anyone's side, look at us first. Look at what is happening in our community before making a judgment,” she told SunStar in a conversation.

Lumactod also questioned whether the community should continue supporting mining under the circumstances she described.

“No. Not anymore. In 2022, despite our reservations, we still accommodated their request for FPIC. But what happened afterward? They brought in non-Indigenous people, and there has been continuous conflict in our area,” she said.

Her statement also raises separate questions concerning the Free, Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC) process.

The Barricade

The conflict continued after the July 22 confrontation. By August 14, Indigenous residents and local landowners were still maintaining a barricade in Macambol and also calling for direct dialogue with the mining company operating in the area over mining operations and governance concerns.

Their stated objection was not necessarily to the continued operation of the mine, but to the manner in which mining-related decisions, benefits, and community programs were being handled.

August 18: The dispute moves into the public record

On August 18, Indigenous leaders and other stakeholders held a media conference at Nuestra Señora de Guia Parish in Barangay Dawan, Mati City.

The gathering placed the royalty dispute before a wider audience and brought together concerns over mining operations, community development programs, Indigenous leadership and the management of financial benefits.

The conference followed the July 22 confrontation and the continuing barricade in Macambol. By then, the dispute had developed several interconnected dimensions: royalty management; Indigenous representation; mining-agreement consultations; SDMP implementation; CRDMP implementation; FPIC; and NCIP oversight.

But they converge on one question: whether the Indigenous community has meaningful access to information and decision-making over activities and funds generated from its ancestral domain.

Aquino faces malversation allegations, points to years of leadership dispute

Aquino, for her part, said she was accused by the opposing faction of public malversation, but disputed the allegation and instead pointed to a longer-running conflict over Indigenous leadership, community consultation and the management of affairs within the Mandaya ancestral domain. She said the dispute did not emerge suddenly. She traced the deterioration of relations within the community to the period from 2015 to 2024, which she described as years marked by the absence of regular assemblies, limited consultation and little visible engagement from the leadership.

She also raised concerns over the increasing presence of non-members within the ancestral domain.

Aquino said Indigenous Peoples were often approached when their signatures were needed for documents related to mining activities, but that broader consultation on matters affecting the community was limited.

Aquino's response to the malversation accusation

Aquino denied wrongdoing and maintained that the accusations were being raised within the context of the continuing conflict between competing groups.

She said the dispute should instead be examined through the records and formal actions that have shaped the community's leadership structure over the past several years.

Her account points to a conflict that has developed through successive petitions, community assemblies, competing resolutions, NCIP interventions and changes in clan recognition.

For Aquino, however, the central issue remains the authority of the recognized Indigenous leadership and the right of the community to determine who can make decisions on its behalf.

NCIP’s statement during the August 18 discussion

Meanwhile, the NCIP has yet to conduct a formal compliance review of the mining company's Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the Indigenous Peoples affected by its operations, with the review only scheduled for September 8 following the July 22 conflict.

NCIP-Davao Technical Management Services Division chief Shirley Iguianon said the agency would examine whether the company had complied with the MOA's terms and conditions and, in the meantime, requested that no activities be conducted.

“We are going to set a MOA compliance review on September 8. We will review whether the company has been complying with their... with the terms and conditions of their MOA with the IPs,” Iguianon said.

But while Iguianon discussed an issue involving money, an anticipated “next release,” and the designation of an Ancestral Domain Management Office or Indigenous Peoples Organization, she did not provide details on the royalty payments at the center of the dispute — including the amount involved, the status of the funds, who was authorized to receive them, or how previous releases had been accounted for.

Iguianon said the absence of a new ADMO or IPO designation was linked to why another individual would assume the ADMO position “for the next release.” She also said one person being blamed in the dispute had not yet received money in an NCIP account.

What Hallmark says

Hallmark has now identified the Pujada Nickel Project in Barangay Macambol and its connection with the relevant mining agreements. The company has previously cited a January 7, 2002 Memorandum of Agreement with the Mandaya Tribal Council and NCIP Region 11, as well as an FPIC compliance certification issued in 2004. In January 2026, Hallmark was also reported as saying that its support for Indigenous communities and SDMP-related programs amounted to at least ₱20 million annually. DEF

Part II — The P700-million question: Inside the Mansaka royalty dispute in Davao de Oro The next part examines the more than ₱700 million in reported mining royalties, the mining companies behind the payments, the Indigenous organizations claiming authority over the funds, and the records that could show how mining wealth moved through one of Mindanao's largest ancestral domains.