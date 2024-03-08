Beyond the court, dancing through challenges

AT 25, Christian Jhul M. Gabrinao reflects on a life he never envisioned turning out to be so fulfilling.
As a graduate of the University of the Immaculate Conception with a degree in Bachelor of Physical Education, he navigated the challenges of making ends meet, juggling academic responsibilities, and hustling to pursue his passion.
Initially starting as a volleyball athlete, Gabrinao soon realized his potential extended beyond the playing court.
As a student-athlete, he found excitement in his Mapeh (Music, Arts, Physical Education, and Health) classes, where the opportunity to create choreographies for performances sparked his interest in crafting artistic masterpieces
Joining the school Pep Squad and participating in unfamiliar performances allowed him to express himself through dancing. Describing his life, he shared: “My life was a voyage of big waves before discovering many beautiful opportunities."
He aims to inspire young individuals with a storybook about his experiences and the opportunities he discovered along the way.
Managing a bustling lifestyle wasn't easy, but he utilized his talents to ease the financial burden on his parents, facing weariness and anxiety. His optimism and resilience, smiling through life's lows, became his defining attribute.
Post-graduation, Gabrinao became a Senior High School PE teacher and a competitive coach, participating in numerous city and national events.
As a teacher and coach, he underscored the importance of seeking more than extrinsic motivation, fostering discipline, and building a supportive family within the team.
“Now it is my time to share this with my dancers and future performers. It is their time to enjoy the finest that life has to offer and seize every chance that comes their way. As my coaches honed me to be more than just a sports coach, I wanted my dancers to look for more than just extrinsic motivation, but also for the family that was built, the discipline they learned, and the experience that they can share as they become the people they aspire to be; it is the gift that keeps on giving,” he said.
Behind his success, Gabrinao credits a strong support system of friends, family, and coaches who refined his skills in choreography.
His advice to those facing hardships is to view challenges as fuel for achieving their dreams. NRO