Beyond the court, dancing through challenges

Post-graduation, Gabrinao became a Senior High School PE teacher and a competitive coach, participating in numerous city and national events.

As a teacher and coach, he underscored the importance of seeking more than extrinsic motivation, fostering discipline, and building a supportive family within the team.

“Now it is my time to share this with my dancers and future performers. It is their time to enjoy the finest that life has to offer and seize every chance that comes their way. As my coaches honed me to be more than just a sports coach, I wanted my dancers to look for more than just extrinsic motivation, but also for the family that was built, the discipline they learned, and the experience that they can share as they become the people they aspire to be; it is the gift that keeps on giving,” he said.

Behind his success, Gabrinao credits a strong support system of friends, family, and coaches who refined his skills in choreography.

His advice to those facing hardships is to view challenges as fuel for achieving their dreams. NRO