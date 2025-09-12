Beyond the steps: My Great Wall journey

On our descent, a shy Chinese boy approached me, hesitant to ask for a selfie. When I nodded and smiled at his phone, his face lit up. That small gesture turned into one of my favorite memories from the climb. Later, we joined a group of Chinese students on a field trip, resting together under the shade while waiting for the others.

Meanwhile, some of my fellow delegates went all the way up. Bejay and Frauleen from Micronesia, Jacqueline from Bulgaria, Miguel from Honduras, along with participants from Iraq, South Sudan, and Nigeria, conquered the highest stations. They returned beaming with pride and fulfillment. I couldn’t have been prouder of them. For me, the climb wasn’t about reaching the top, but about embracing the journey and the people alongside it.