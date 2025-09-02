Bfar-11 lifts Davao Gulf closed fishing season

THE Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR)-Davao Region has officially lifted the annual closed fishing season in Davao Gulf starting September 1.

The three-month ban, enforced from June 1 to August 31, was implemented under Joint Administrative Order No. 02 series of 2014 of the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG). It aims to protect small pelagic fish species, such as, but not limited to, big-eyed scad (matambaka), mackerel (karabalyas), and round scad (galunggong).

BFAR-Davao Regional Director Relly B. Garcia said the seasonal closure is part of the Bureau’s long-term strategy to ensure the sustainability of Davao Gulf’s fisheries and aquatic resources.

“This is a science-based approach to conservation. But we also recognize the economic impact on our coastal communities, which is why we mobilized a multi-agency support initiative to assist affected fisherfolk,” Garcia said.

During the closed season, BFAR-Davao coordinated with other national government agencies to provide aid to affected fisherfolk:

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)-Davao distributed 3,271 food packs across the region; the Department of Agriculture (DA)-Davao provided a total of 398 chickens and 12 goats in Davao del Sur, Davao Occidental, and Davao City, with additional livestock dispersal activities pending availability;

The Department of Labor and Employment (Dole)-Davao allocated 200 slots for short-term employment under its Tulong Pang-hanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (Tupad) program, with cross-validation currently underway.

Beneficiaries were identified through Bfar-11’s Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation Unit (PMEU), Fisheries Management Regulatory and Enforcement Division (FMRED), and city/ provincial fisheries offices in partnership with local government units (LGUs).

Law enforcement efforts were also intensified during the ban, with seaborne patrol operations conducted in coordination with the other government law enforcement agencies (GLEAs) and LGUs to curb illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing (IUUF).

Bfar-Davao commits to continue its enforcement operations to protect marine biodiversity and promote sustainable fishing practices.

To support science-based fisheries management, Bfar-11-National Stock Assessment Program (NSAP) continues to conduct fish stock assessment monitoring and participate in the oceanographic survey aboard led by the MV/DA-Bfar DYCA Research Vessel. The study, which runs from August 11 to October 10, covers 25 sampling stations. It monitors water quality and the abundance of larvae species, comparing results with previous surveys across the Gulf.

The Bureau also plans to intensify research partnership and collaboration with academic institutions to assess the socio-economic impact of the Davao Gulf closed season over the past decade.

Bfar-Davao encourages the public to report IUUF activities through its Enforcement and Regional Monitoring, Control, and Surveillance Operation Center (ERMCSOC): Hotline (0951-875-2656), email (fmred.region11@bfar.da.gov.ph and ermcsoc.bfarxi@gmail.com), and landline ([082] 225-3152).

Bfar-Davao remains committed to safeguarding marine resources while supporting the livelihoods of coastal communities in the Davao Region. PR