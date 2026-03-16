Bfar-Davao distributes P2.1-M confiscated tuna to 189 groups

THE Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in the Davao Region distributed confiscated frozen tuna blood meat to 189 beneficiary groups, redirecting the fishery products to communities in need.

In a Facebook post on March 12, Bfar-Davao Region said the initiative ensured that confiscated fishery products still fit for human consumption reached fisherfolk groups and residential care facilities instead of going to waste.

The agency said the effort also showed its commitment to enforcing fishery regulations while helping strengthen food security and support local communities.

Bfar-Davao reported that authorities confiscated about 1,681 cartons, equivalent to 21,012.5 kilograms of frozen tuna blood meat, with an estimated value of P2.1 million.

Inspectors traced the shipment to China and flagged it during an inspection on Jan. 10, 2026, after discovering it did not comply with the country’s fish importation rules.

The inspection followed a December 2022 memorandum that requires strict compliance with fish import regulations. Under the directive, the Department of Agriculture’s fisheries bureau intensified efforts to curb the unauthorized sale of imported frozen fish in local markets.

Bfar’s Fisheries Inspection and Quarantine Unit worked with the Enforcement and Regional Monitoring, Control and Surveillance Operations Center, the Davao City Fisheries Office, and the Davao City Agriculture Office to inspect the shipment and distribute the confiscated products.

The agency turned over the frozen tuna blood meat to fisherfolk associations, Project Lawa and Binhi groups, barangays in the Paquibato and Marilog districts, and residential care facilities in Davao City.

Earlier, Bfar also distributed around 4,850 kilograms of confiscated frozen tuna to the provinces of Davao Oriental and Davao de Oro on Oct. 13, 2025, following a strong double earthquake that affected several communities.

Of the total, 3,100 kilograms went to Davao Oriental, while 1,750 kilograms were distributed to Davao de Oro. RGP