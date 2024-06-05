Bfar-Davao launches 11th closed fishing season

THE Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Region-Davao Region (Bfar-Davao) has initiated the 11th annual Closed Fishing Season in Davao Gulf, running from June 1 to August 31. This aims to conserve small pelagic fishes and support their replenishment, recovery, and reproduction.

Common small pelagic fishes include Big-Eyed Scad (Matambaka/Matangbaka), Mackerel (Karabalyas/Alumahan), Scad (Galunggong), and Moonfish (Bilong-bilong).

Throughout the closed season, Bfar-Davao strictly prohibits the use of bag nets, ring nets, or modified fishing gear with similar operations.

Fishermen can still fish with appropriate permits using hook and line or approved gear.

Violators may face fines of P20,000 to P500,000 or more, as stipulated in Section 100 of Republic Act (RA) 10654, amending RA 8550, the Philippine Fisheries Code of 1998. Convicted violators could also face incarceration, seizure of their catch and gear, and license cancellation.

At the commencement program held on May 31, 2024, at Davao Fish Port Complex, Toril, Davao City, various agencies and stakeholders reiterated their commitment to the Davao Gulf Closed Season.

Bfar-Davao will enhance law enforcement efforts in Davao Gulf through collaboration with the Department of Agriculture-Bfar (DA-Bfar) Monitoring, Control, and Surveillance (MCS) 3007 Vessel manned by the Philippine Coast Guard. Partnerships with local government units and law enforcement agencies aim to monitor and deter Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) Fishing.

“We must work together to combat IUU fishing and promote sustainable fishing practices to ensure the long-term health of our oceans and coastal communities," Bfar-Davao OIC Regional Director Relly B. Garcia said.

Additionally, the National Stock Assessment Program (Nsap) regularly monitors and assesses fish stocks in connection with the Davao Gulf Closed Season.

The Nsap reported a significant 17 percent increase in landed catch, from 5,279 MT in 2022 to 6,180 MT in 2023, indicating a growing trend in small pelagic species fish output in the Gulf. DEF