BFAR-Davao lifts Davao Gulf closed season

AFTER a three-month pause aimed at protecting spawning fish stocks, bag net and ring net fishing operations in the Davao Gulf resumed Tuesday, Sept. 1, following the end of the annual closed season, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources-Davao Region (BFAR-Davao) said.

The fishing restriction ran from June 1 to August 31, covering bag nets, locally called basnig or tapay-tapay, and ring nets known as kubkuban or likom, regardless of vessel tonnage.

The prohibition also extended to modified fishing gear capable of conducting operations similar to those covered by the closure.

BFAR-Davao said the June-to-August period coincides with the peak spawning season of small pelagic fish in the Davao Gulf, making the temporary suspension a conservation measure intended to give fish populations time to reproduce and replenish.

The Davao Gulf, extending from Cape San Agustin in Governor Generoso, Davao Oriental, to Talagotong Point in Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental, is considered an important spawning area for small pelagic species.

The protected species include bigeye scad or matambaka and matangbaka, mackerel or karabalyas and alumahan, and round scad, more commonly known as galunggong.

With the closure over, licensed fishing vessels can return to their authorized fishing grounds, but BFAR-Davao stressed that reopening does not mean the lifting of other fisheries regulations.

“The lifting of the closed season marks the resumption of fishing operations, but our responsibility to protect the Davao Gulf continues. We urge all fishing vessel operators to comply with fisheries laws and practice responsible fishing. Through our collective efforts, we can sustain our fishery resources, protect the livelihoods of our fisherfolk, and help ensure food security for future generations,” BFAR-Davao Regional Director Relly B. Garcia said.

BFAR-Davao reported that no fishing vessel operators were apprehended for violating the closed-season measure throughout its implementation.

The three-month restriction also prompted government agencies to provide assistance to fishing communities affected by the temporary halt in operations. BFAR-Davao coordinated with the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Labor and Employment, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, and local government units in extending support to affected fisherfolk and their families.

At the same time, BFAR-Davao is reassessing the policy as part of efforts to ensure that future conservation measures remain responsive to changes in the gulf's fisheries.

Its Fisheries Management, Regulatory and Enforcement Division conducted a technical review involving researchers, fisheries experts, government agencies, and other stakeholders.

FMRED chief Elaine Vera M. Belvis said the assessment considered findings from the M/V DA-BFAR oceanographic survey, stock assessments under the National Stock Assessment Program, fish prices and market trends, as well as other relevant research.

The review is expected to provide a basis for possible adjustments to the closed-season policy, taking into account both the ecological condition of the Davao Gulf and the economic concerns of fishing communities.

As fishing resumes, BFAR-Davao reminded commercial operators to ensure that their licenses remain valid and that they comply with vessel-monitoring, catch-reporting and other regulatory requirements.

The agency said continued compliance and responsible fishing practices remain necessary to maintain fish stocks and protect the long-term productivity of the Davao Gulf. DEF