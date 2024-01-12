BFP-Davao records records 120% increase in fire incidents in 2023

THE Bureau of Fire Protection-Davao (BFP-Davao) revealed on Friday, January 12, 2024, that their agency has responded to at least 600 fire incidents in 2023, higher than 500 incidents tallied during 2022.

This was announced by BFP Davao City spokesperson Senior Fire Inspector (SF04) Ramil Gillado in a radio interview.

Gillado pointed out that the major causes of fire incidents are electrical short circuits resulting from flying connections, poor ventilation, overheating or poorly maintained breakers in residential areas, establishments, stores, and unattended cigarette butts thrown inappropriately that causes grass fires.

Gillado has already mentioned this in the AFP-PNP Press Corps Southern Mindanao media forum last October 18, 2023.

“Nanguna gayud ang electrical short circuits niini sa mga residential areas nato kaning mga squatter. Kasagaran usab nahitabo kini tungod sa kainit sa mga gamit, mga wala mabantayi na mga appliances ug mga binuhatan sa mga tao particularly ang kaning mga bata nga gadula og kalayo ug nagalabay og mga sigarilyo bisan asa,” he said.

(Electrical short circuits are the leading cause of fire, mostly in squatter areas. It also usually happens due to overheating of appliances, unattended appliances, and people's actions, particularly children playing with fire and cigarette butts being thrown everywhere).

In 2023, fire incidents in the city resulted in at least P121 million worth of damage as assessed by the BFP-Davao.

This includes property and other assets damaged.

Currently, BFP-Davao and Team Davao Rescue have responded to more than 15 fire incidents just in January this year. DEF