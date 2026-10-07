BFP detects carbon monoxide in site where 3 hotel staff died

THE Bureau of Fire Protection-Davao City Fire District (BFP-DCFD) detected carbon monoxide inside the confined area of Dusit Thani Residence Davao, where three engineering personnel died during a maintenance operation on October 5.

However, the exact cause of the workers' deaths, including the findings of their autopsies, remains under investigation, according to authorities.

Fire Senior Inspector Frances Marie Sendrijas said the BFP detected carbon monoxide while its personnel were conducting a retrieval operation at the hotel's sewage treatment facility.

Sendrijas made the disclosure during the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps briefing at The Royal Mandaya Hotel on Wednesday, October 7.

She said the BFP received the call at around 2:36 a.m. on October 5 regarding a hazardous-materials incident and a confined-space retrieval operation at the hotel.

The BFP team arrived at about 3:25 a.m., following the arrival of responders from Davao City Central 911 and the nearest fire station, the Sasa Fire Station.

“So our team arrived there at exactly 3:25, but prior to that, may mga responder na tayo coming from the central 911 and the nearest fire station, which is the Sasa station,” Sendrijas said.

She said the initial report received by responders involved a possible gas leak.

“Then ang report kasi natin was a gas leak,” she said.

Upon arrival, responders were informed that three victims were inside the hotel's sewage treatment facility.

“Then upon arrival at the scenario, it was reported, may mga tatlong victims tayo doon sa kanilang sewage treatment plant,” Sendrijas said.

Responders then conducted air monitoring inside the area and detected carbon monoxide, according to Sendrijas.

“Then upon verification of our responders, it was detected that there was a presence ng carbon monoxide,” she said.

Sendrijas explained that the location was considered a hazardous environment because it was a confined space within a sewage treatment facility.

She said responders used an air-monitoring device to check for hazardous materials, particularly poisonous gases, before proceeding with the retrieval operation.

“So, we detected 50 ppm [parts per million],” Sendrijas said.

Because of the detected gas and the nature of the confined space, responders took precautions before entering the area and retrieving the victims.

The BFP completed the retrieval operation at around 5:09 a.m.

“Then we terminated the operation at exactly 5:09 in the morning,” Sendrijas said.

Sendrijas, however, stressed that the presence of carbon monoxide alone does not establish that it caused the deaths.

“As to the cause of death, we cannot, say, because kung ano ba talaga,” she said, adding that the investigation remains ongoing.

Hotel suspends similar work

The three victims were members of the engineering team of Dusit Thani Residence Davao and were conducting maintenance work at the property's lifting station early Monday.

The hotel management confirmed their deaths in a statement issued after the incident but did not identify the cause of death.

“It is with profound sadness that we confirm the passing of three members of our engineering team following an incident at Dusit Thani Residence Davao in the early hours of 5 October 2026,” the management said.

The hotel said emergency responders, including Davao City Central 911 and the BFP, were immediately called to the scene.

Management also said the affected area had been secured and all similar work had been suspended pending a full review.

“We are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities in their investigation. While the investigation is ongoing, we will not speculate on the cause,” the hotel said.

The management also expressed condolences to the families and loved ones of the three workers and said it was providing support to them.

Families seek answers

Meanwhile, the families of the victims are seeking answers on the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

In an interview with 91.5 Brigada News FM Davao, Rose Marie Felicitas, partner of victim Rexter Banal, became emotional while recounting what the family observed when they saw his remains at the funeral home.

Felicitas said the condition of Banal's body raised questions for the family, including why he was not fully clothed and why they noticed what appeared to be blood coming from his ear.

She also said the family noticed an injury on his forehead, prompting them to seek an explanation about what happened.

“Gusto jud namo mahibal-an unsa jud ang nahitabo (We want to know what really happened),” Felicitas said.

Banal was among the three workers who died in the incident, along with engineer Reuben James Ramos and Lance Molijon.

Felicitas said the family initially suspected that the three workers may have been electrocuted, but their questions increased after they saw Banal's remains.

The family is now awaiting findings that could clarify what led to the deaths.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Colonel Ma. Teresita Gaspan, spokesperson of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), said the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

She said authorities are also awaiting the results of the autopsy, which would help determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

As of Wednesday, authorities have not established the exact cause of death of the three workers. DEF