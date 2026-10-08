BFP sees ‘mini-firetrikes’ as practical in informal dwellings

DAVAO City registered 734 fire incidents from January to September 2026, a 37.9 percent increase from the 532 cases recorded during the same period last year, Davao City Fire District (DCFD) reported Wednesday, October 8, 2026.

Despite the surge in incidents, total casualties dropped year over year. However, estimated property damage rose sharply by 171.2 percent, from ₱74 million in 2025 to ₱202.75 million in 2026.

Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) DCFD spokesperson Fire Senior Inspector Frances Marie Sendrijas attributed the surge in monetary losses to major commercial fires earlier this year, including blazes at Gaisano Citygate in January and the Jentec cold storage facility in Barangay Tibungco.

Grass fires spike amid El Niño

Alongside commercial fires, agricultural land clearing and grass fires jumped by 846.2 percent, rising from 13 cases last year to 123 cases in 2026.

With dry conditions persisting due to El Niño weather patterns, Sendrijas reiterated strict warnings against open burning and burning household trash.

"We remind our residents to avoid open burning or backyard trash incineration. Instead, practice using compost pits to prevent uncontrolled grass fires from spreading into residential areas," she said.

Sendrijas added that safety preparations are underway for Oplan Kaluluwa from late October to early November, along with public advisories to purchase only Philippine Standard (PS)- or Import Commodity Clearance (ICC)-certified holiday decorations.

Upcoming national fleet upgrades

Addressing circulating social media posts regarding viral "mini fire trikes," the BFP clarified that neither the bureau nor the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) purchased those units.

While mini-trikes cannot replace conventional Type 5 fire trucks, Sendrijas noted that smaller "penetrator" vehicles remain practical for narrow alleys and informal settlements.

"They can serve as valuable frontline first-responders or backups if their durability and water pressure capabilities hold up, but local government units hold the discretion on purchasing them," she explained.

Meanwhile, following a recent command conference, DILG officials announced the upcoming national procurement of 1,500 750-gallon (approximately 3,000-liter) fire engines sourced from the Republic of Korea to boost nationwide response coverage.

Specific allocation numbers for Davao City have not yet been finalized.

Water rationing restrictions & contingency measures

To maintain operational readiness amid dry weather, the BFP Davao City Fire District has implemented strict water conservation and austerity measures, turning down non-emergency public requests for water—such as fun-run showers.

"Before, nagagrant naman siya, but right now that we're facing this kind of problem, so austerity measure, we have that one," Sendrijas said, explaining that the bureau prioritizes firefighting above all other requests.

The bureau is closely monitoring fuel usage and coordinating water extraction levels with the Davao City Water District (DCWD). "We're prioritizing talaga 'yong firefighting responses natin," she emphasized.

As part of its long-term contingency plan for severe water deficits, the BFP retains the technical capability to draw suction from open water bodies, such as rivers and seas. However, Sendrijas clarified that saltwater drawing remains an absolute last resort to prevent internal corrosion and pump motor damage to fire trucks.

"It's part of our contingency plan kung saan po kukuha ng tubig (where to get water)," Sendrijas said, noting that seawater "may damage the equipment... so parang last resort na siya (so that would be like our last resort)" GRS