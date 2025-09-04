BFP: Use only certified Christmas lights

AS THE “ber months” begin, the Bureau of Fire Protection–Davao City Fire District (BFP-DCFD) is reminding residents to ensure Christmas lights and other electric decorations meet safety standards to prevent fire incidents this holiday season.

Fire Officer Russell Jake Marañon, Chief of BFP-DCFD’s Public Information Unit, urged the public to prioritize safety over price when buying decorations. He advised consumers to choose products with the Import Commodity Clearance (ICC) sticker, which guarantees quality through stringent testing.

With households starting to decorate, Marañon also reminded residents to regularly check electrical wiring and unplug appliances when not in use to avoid overheating and possible fires.

Davao City recorded no major fire incidents last holiday season, though a minor case on December 27, 2024, was quickly contained with minimal damage, said F/SINSP Richard D. Quiboquibo, Chief of BFP-Davao’s Fire Safety Enforcement Branch.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)-Davao Region echoed the fire bureau’s reminder. Regional Director Romeo L. Castañaga urged consumers to look for the Philippine Standard (PS) Quality and Safety Mark or the ICC sticker on Christmas lights and electrical items. These certifications, issued by the Bureau of Philippine Standards (BPS), mean products have passed audits, testing, and inspections.

Authorities stressed that with Davao entering its busiest season, vigilance in choosing safe decorations can help prevent accidents and ensure a joyful, fire-free holiday. DEF