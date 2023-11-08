BHW Party-list solon notes Japan ODA on health and children, ‘FOIP’ Approach to sea navigation

IN LINE with our barangay health and wellness focus, we express the gratitude of Filipinos to Japan for Official Development Assistance, especially on at least 16 projects on children, drug dependence, Japanese-style nursing care, mental health, and vaccination.

As a Member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, I appreciate PM Kishida’s priority on continuing ASEAN-Japan cooperation, a “free and open Indo-Pacific”, improving the capabilities of the Philippine Coast Guard, and new ways of defense cooperation.

- REP. ANGELICA NATASHA CO

BHW Party-list

Chair, Committee on Welfare of Children

Vice-Chair, Committee on Appropriations

Member, Committee on Foreign Affairs