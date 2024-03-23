BI launches anti-fraud section at DIA to detect fake docs

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) launched the Anti-Fraud Section's Document Examination Laboratory at the Francisco Bangoy International Airport (Davao International Airport) on Thursday, March 21.

The document examination laboratory was opened to fast-track the verification processes of those leaving and entering the airport.

The anti-fraud section is the first of its kind in Mindanao.

Presidential Assistant for Eastern Mindanao Leo Tereso Magno, who attended the event, said the newly opened laboratory would help BI double-check the documents. It would also save time to verify the authenticity of the document presented by the travelers.

"This initiative will ease the burden of bringing the documents to NAIA for verification," he said.

The presidential assistant told Immigration officials that the Office of the Presidential Assistant for Eastern Mindanao (Opamine) will always be open for partnerships and coordination with anything he can assist the agency.

BOI-DIA Terminal Head Eugene Ronald Go said that the establishment of the anti-fraud section would expedite the document examination of all intercepted and suspected fraudulent passports and other documents.

He added that DIA-BOI will also cater to the referral of document verification from other airports in Mindanao.

Also present during the event are BOI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, Anti-Fraud Section Acting Chief Marivic Beltrano, Verification and Compliance Division Acting Chief Atty. Zaniah Siton, Consulate General of Japan in Davao Ishikawa Yoshihisa, Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Davao Harya Sidharta, Deputy Consul General of China in Davao Jin Jun, and Consulate General of Malaysia in Davao Deddy Faisal.

In a press release, BI said that around 241 fraudulent and counterfeit documents were flagged in 2023.

According to the BI Anti-Fraud Section, the forensic documents laboratory has examined birth and marriage certificates, passports, visas, and other documents that were faked for international travel. RGL