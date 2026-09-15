BIBATAWA keeps tribal heritage alive in Davao

INSIDE a small tribal hub in Barangay Binugao, Toril District, sewing and handloom machines hum steadily as the women of the Binugao Bagobo-Tagabawa Women’s Association (BIBATAWA) work side by side. Scattered across their tables are colorful fabrics, beads, and threads. For them, these are not just materials, but expressions of identity, heritage, and a culture that continues to endure.

For Mervin To-Ong, the creative director of BIBATAWA, every finished garment reflects the pride and resilience of his people. He carries a deep sense of responsibility, not only to preserve tradition, but to ensure it continues to grow in a changing world.

“Gusto namo nga tangkilikon sa kadaghanan ang originally-made products nga gihagoan gayud pag-ayo sa tribu,” Mervin shared. (We want people to appreciate our products, which are made with a lot of effort and care by our tribe.)

Their handwoven textiles, rooted in the rich history of the Bagobo-Tagabawa tribe, have begun to reach wider audiences. But their journey has not been easy.

In the early days, sustaining their craft meant overcoming financial challenges, often relying on Mervin’s own savings to keep production going.

“Pamilyado naman halos manghahabi namo, naa silay ginasuportahan. ” Mervin explained. (Most of our weavers already have families to support).

“Dili lang sila basta nagatahi or weave, mga ginikanan sila, mga breadwinner nga naay responsibilidad nga ginakarga.” (They are parents, breadwinners, and providers who carry the weight of their families’ daily needs).

A turning point came through collaboration with the Department of Science and Technology–Philippine Textile Research Institute (DOST-PTRI), which introduced technology transfers and alternative dyeing methods under the Grassroots Innovation for Inclusive Development (GRIND) program. With this, BIBATAWA began exploring new techniques while staying rooted in their traditions.