Big Bad Wolf Davao extended to 2024

The holiday celebration continues as Big Bad Wolf Books announces the extension of its book sale in Davao City.

Due to the overwhelming arrival of new books and the addition of new titles, the book sale is set to captivate readers until January 1, 2024. Heeding the call of Davaoeños by adding another eleven days to the sale.

Adding to its already large selection of over 2 million books, Big Bad Wolf Books extends the literary magic to answer the influx of so many new books and titles which readers can explore. From children’s books, fiction, to biographies and cookbooks - Big Bad Wolf extends the fun for everyone.

In response to an immense public demand, Big Bad Wolf is ready to put out its newest additions this holiday season, offering Davao with even more titles, discounts, and surprises on the last leg of its Philippines book tour.

Patrons can continue to check out the large selection; over two million books (and counting!), long lists of genres, and insane deals of up to 95% off.

The book sale will be open from 10 am to 10 pm at the Function Hall 1, SMX Convention Center, SM Lanang. PR