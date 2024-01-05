Bigger devotees turnout expected in `Traslacion’

Anticipating a larger turnout, more devotees are expected to join the Solemn Traslacion Procession in Davao City on January 9, 2024.

Jomar D. Narciso, the social communications coordinator of San Alfonso Ma. De Liguori Parish, shared in a phone interview with SunStar Davao on Friday, January 5, 2023, that with the majority of Covid-19 restrictions lifted, they foresee increased participation this year.

“Karun balik na po ang ating foot procession and then the image kay birahon siya sa mga ihos ang iyang karo (The foot procession would make a comeback this time, with the image carried on a carriage pulled by devotees [ihos]), so we are expecting people to join from different areas here in the archdiocese.

Compared to the 2023 event, which saw 200 to 300 participants, Narciso anticipates a higher number in 2024 due to the absence of health restrictions.

The traslacion is scheduled to commence at 8 a.m. from San Alfonso Ma. de Liguori Parish, following the Mandug National Highway route to reach Our Lady of Peñafrancia GKK Chapel at Deca Homes Esperanza in Barangay Tigatto, where the official replica image is permanently enshrined.

He extended an invitation to all, both devotees and non-devotees, to join the upcoming traslacion, emphasizing its local significance within the Archdiocese of Davao.

The image of the Black Nazarene of the Our Lady of Peñafrancia GKK Chapel is the tenth official replica distributed by Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo.

In preparations for the event, Narciso assured coordination with authorities, including Police Station 13 of Mandug and the Barangay Council of Mandug and Tigatto.

He also reminded attendees to adhere to safety protocols during the activity. RGP