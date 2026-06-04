BILC names research room after educator who brought Addu’s Ignatian values to Bohol

CORTES, Bohol — Bohol International Learning College (BILC) has named one of its academic facilities the Dr. Proceso L. Orcullo Research Room, honoring the longtime educator whose years of service at Ateneo de Davao University and later work in Bohol reflected a lifelong commitment to academic excellence and service.

The naming ceremony was held during Dr. Orcullo’s wake in Tagbilaran City, where faculty members, administrators, students, and guests gathered to honor his legacy and lasting impact on the college.

Dr. Orcullo studied at the University of the Philippines Diliman and Ateneo de Davao University. He went on to teach at Ateneo de Davao University until his retirement, forming generations of students in the Jesuit tradition and carrying the Ignatian value of being persons for others into his final years of service at BILC in Bohol.

Among Dr. Orcullo’s most notable achievements was strengthening the Bachelor of Science in Social Work program. Through his leadership and dedication, BILC became the only higher education institution in Tagbilaran City offering the BS Social Work degree.

Since then, the program has produced competent graduates who have gone on to excel in the field, including a Social Work Licensure Examination placer, underscoring the quality of education and training provided by the college.

BILC President Ryvil Uy said the naming of the research room reflects the institution’s deep appreciation for Dr. Orcullo’s contributions to its academic reputation and its mission of forming competent and socially responsible professionals.

The Dr. Proceso L. Orcullo Research Room is expected to serve as a center for scholarly inquiry, research, and academic collaboration, carrying forward the values of excellence and lifelong learning that Dr. Orcullo championed throughout his career.

The recognition stands as a lasting tribute to Dr. Orcullo’s enduring influence on BILC and the broader academic community in Bohol — a legacy shaped in Davao through years at Ateneo de Davao University and carried forward in service to others. PR