Bill to streamlines government services

THE Bagong Pilipinas Bill, which seeks to institutionalize the Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair (BPSF), was introduced to establish Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Centers in every province, making government services more accessible to Filipinos.

In a press conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at Park Inn Hotel in Lanang, Deputy Secretary General (DSG) Ponyong Gabonada, head of the national secretariat of the Serbisyo Fair, underscored the goal of these centers: to house all government frontline agencies in one location, so people can access multiple services in a single trip.

“Para ang tao isang puntahan nalang, parang mall talaga na mamimili anlang siya ang serbisyong kailangan niyang i-avail so that is the significant part of our plan to institutionalized the program (It will be like a one-stop shop, similar to a mall, where people can choose the services they need),” he said.

Gabonada added that if the bill is passed, beneficiaries would no longer have to visit individual government offices but could access all services in one place. He also stressed the importance of providing multiple avenues for people to access these services efficiently.

The bill covers three main components: the Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Center; the Bagong Pilipinas Tulong Center, available in hospitals, terminals, schools, and other public places; and the convergence programs of various government agencies.

Leo Magno, Secretary of the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA), said that if the bill passes, it would greatly benefit Mindanawons by simplifying access to government services without needing to visit multiple offices.

“Gawin nating mas efficient at mas epektibo at mas madali para sa taong bayan ang serbisyo ng gobeyrno hindi ba magandang idea yon (Let’s make government services more efficient, effective, and accessible for the people),” he said.

The BPSF, a flagship program under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s administration, will offer various services from various government agencies, including education, agriculture, social services, livelihood programs, regulatory functions, and health. RGP