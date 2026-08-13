BIMP-Eaga offers Mindanao growth path

HALAL goods, processed food, fisheries, and renewable energy could drive stronger economic expansion in the BIMP-Eaga sub-region, with deeper industry linkages projected to lift growth by as much as 15 percent within five years.

The opportunity was highlighted as the 35th Mindanao Business Conference (MinBizCon) opened in Cagayan de Oro City earlier this week, with business leaders urging Mindanao enterprises to maximize the Brunei-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) as a gateway to wider Southeast Asian markets.

The two-day conference is hosted by the Cagayan de Oro Chamber of Commerce and Industry Foundation Inc. (Oro Chamber) in partnership with the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA), the Philippine coordinating office for BIMP-Eaga.

Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Ferdinand A. Ferrer said Mindanao’s location gives it an advantage in accessing neighboring markets.

“We are closer to Manado in Indonesia than to Manila. The BIMP-Eaga framework is not an abstract diplomatic arrangement; it is a ready-made trade corridor sitting right at our doorstep,” he said.

Ferrer said BIMP-EAGA represents a $411-billion economy, with merchandise trade among members reaching about $150 billion and an infrastructure pipeline estimated at $175 billion.

He identified halal products, food processing, fisheries, and renewable energy as industries that could benefit from deeper regional cooperation and create new opportunities for investment, trade, and employment.

Mindanao could also strengthen its position in regional agricultural supply chains, particularly in cacao, tropical fruits, and fisheries, by expanding processing and other value-adding activities before products reach foreign markets.

Better connectivity, meanwhile, remains crucial to making these opportunities commercially viable. Ferrer cited the potential of stronger air and sea links between Davao, General Santos, and Zamboanga and key destinations in Indonesia and Malaysia to reduce logistics costs and improve market access.

He also proposed joint tourism circuits linking Mindanao with Sabah and North Sulawesi, while business exchanges could connect local cooperatives and MSMEs directly with buyers and potential partners across BIMP-Eaga.

MinDA Secretary Leo Tereso A. Magno called for closer cooperation among government, businesses, chambers, and regional partners to turn BIMP-Eaga opportunities into actual investments and jobs.

“BIMP-Eaga gives Mindanao a platform to connect its strengths with markets across Southeast Asia. Our task is to strengthen coordination among government, business, and our regional partners so these opportunities translate into investments, jobs, and inclusive growth,” Magno said.

Australian Ambassador Marc Innes-Brown also cited opportunities in renewable energy, mining services, digital technology, agriculture, and climate resilience.

“Together, these efforts demonstrate Australia’s enduring commitment to a Mindanao that is peaceful, prosperous, resilient, and inclusive,” he said.

The conference carries the theme “Accelerating Inclusive Growth for Business Through Innovation and Sustainability: Bridging the Gap, Scaling the Future.” Business leaders said the challenge now is to convert regional cooperation into concrete trade, investment, and market opportunities for Mindanao enterprises. DEF