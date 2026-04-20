BINI caps Coachella 2026 chapter with landmark performance set

BINI returned to the Coachella stage for their second performance, showcasing pure star power and unmistakable Filipino energy, this Saturday morning (April 18), Philippine Time (PHT) or Friday (April 17), Pacific Daylight Time (PDT), capping their historic chapter as a defining moment for OPM.

BINI members Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna, and Sheena greeted the audience with “Mabuhay” in unison, and most of them introduced themselves in their respective dialects. They also expressed gratitude for the tremendous support they received and the overwhelming opportunity to represent the country once again in one of the world’s biggest music festivals.

“To everyone watching around the world, we see you! Thank you so much for being here with us again,” thanked Sheena.

“Last week it was very unforgettable, and we had so much fun! But today, we’re given another chance to represent our beloved country, the Philippines, so we have to make the most out of it,” said Aiah.

The group performed 10 songs during their 45-minute set, opening with “Strings” this time, followed by “Zero Pressure,” “Out Of My Head,” “Karera,” and “Salamin, Salamin.” They also performed “Blink Twice,” “Cherry On Top,” “Blush,” and “Bikini,” before ending their Coachella 2026 journey with “Patropiko,” which included an electrifying dance break.

The nation’s girl group also made headlines on X as they dominated the top 3 worldwide trending topics with #BINI_CoachellaWk2, BINI BORN FOR COACHELLA, and #BINICHELLA.

With their Coachella debut, BINI has made history as the first Filipino group to perform on the popular stage. Their April 11 shining moment, their maiden set, was among the highlights of Coachella’s first weekend, as cited in international publications such as Forbes, The Hollywood Reporter, Rolling Stone, and The Guardian.

Their live performance videos of “Pantropiko” and “Blush,” with over 5 million and 1.8 million views respectively, were also among the most viewed video highlights on the Coachella YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, Sen. Bam Aquino filed Resolution No. 370 in the Senate lauding BINI for bringing pride and honor to the Philippines and for highlighting Filipino talent and artistry on the world stage.

Catch BINI’s second performance on the Coachella YouTube channel Mojave stage livestream. For updates, follow BINI on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, or visit bini.abs-cbn.com. Join BINI in the exciting superfan community now, go to the WeVerse site or download the WeVerse app. For other updates, follow @abscbnpr on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram, and Tiktok or visit corporate.abs-cbn.com/newsroom/news-releases. PR