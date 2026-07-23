BINI drops “A Parallel World” for Forgotten Island

BINI continues their global rise with the release of their song for the animated film “Forgotten Island,” titled “A Parallel World,” this Thursday, July 23, 2026.

Dreamworks teased the soundtrack release on social media last Monday (July 20) with an invitation stating, “Let’s ride the tide together – ‘A Parallel World’ from Forgotten Island by @BINI_ph is coming out on Thursday 7/23 on all digital streaming platforms!”

The nation’s girl group is also set to head to Japan this August to perform at the internationally acclaimed Summer Sonic 2026, which will be held simultaneously in Osaka and Tokyo from August 14 to 16.

They will be taking over the Mountain Stage, where many world-renowned acts, such as Jennie of Blackpink, David Byrne, Jamiroquai, Kodaline, and Suede, are part of the lineup.

On August 14 (Friday), the eight-member girl group is set to bring their biggest P-pop hits to the Expo ‘70 Commemorative Park in Osaka.

They are also set to showcase Filipino music among festivalgoers in Tokyo with their scheduled performance at the ZOZO Marine Stadium and Makuhari Messe on August 16 (Sunday).

Meanwhile, BINI members Aiah, Colet, Gwen, Maloi, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna, and Sheena recently rocked the Queen City of the South as the maiden act at the SM Seaside Cebu Arena for the “Signals” World Tour – Cebu.

Apart from their much-awaited performances in Japan, the P-pop powerhouse is also set to embark on a tour of North America for the continuation of “Signals” concert.

Catch BINI at this year’s Summer Sonic in Japan and check out BINIWT2026.ABS-CBN.COM for more information about the “BINI Signals World Tour.” For other updates, follow BINI on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, or visit bini.abs-cbn.com. Join BINI in the exciting superfan community now, go to the WeVerse site or download the WeVerse app.

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