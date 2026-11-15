BINI joins Vice Ganda in two-episode “GGV” debut

FOR the first time on “GGV,” the Nation’s Girl Group BINI will join the country’s Phenomenal Unkabogable Superstar Vice Ganda for unforgettable moments filled with laughter, good vibes, and music in their two-part debut, airing their unfiltered moments in “Gandang Gabi Vice: Unfiltered” exclusively on iWant on November 15 and 22.

The two-episode special promises an emotional rollercoaster ride for viewers as BINI members Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna, and Sheena open up about their most unforgettable experiences and share quirky facts about themselves, all while keeping up with the hilarious antics of Vice and the Geng Gang.

Fresh off their “GGV” debut, the girls are gearing up to cap off their successful Signals World Tour with one final stop in Taipei at the New Taipei City Exhibition Hall this Sunday, November 15.

Catch all the uncut and unfiltered moments of Vice and BINI on “Gandang Gabi Vice: Unfiltered,” starting this Sunday at 11 PM exclusively on iWant.

Stream the unfiltered episodes through iWant’s subscription plans starting at PHP 35 per month in the Philippines, USD 12.99 per month in the United States, and USD 4.99 per month for the rest of the world.

Enjoy all the feels you want, only on iWant, the largest library of Filipino feels. Download the app via Google Play or the Apple App Store.

“Gandang Gabi Vice” also airs Sundays at 10 PM on GMA, while also streaming the TV episode for free on iWant (for PH users only).

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