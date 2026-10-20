BINI represents Asia in Kids' Choice Awards 2026

BINI continues to make waves internationally as the first Filipino act to represent Asia in the Favorite Global Music Star category of Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2026. The nation’s girl group also marked its debut at the renowned Vevo Studios in the US.

The girls are nominated alongside international artists Taylor Swift, Zara Larsson, Olivia Dean, Tyla, Karol G, and Tame Impala. Previous Asian nominees in the category include K-pop acts BIGBANG, BTS, BLACKPINK, and Stray Kids.

“Very grateful, honored, and blessed. Iyon naman po talaga yung goal namin so ngayon it’s very humbling at nakakataba ng puso kasi naisip kami na mag-present sa Asia,” BINI Stacey shared in an interview with TV Patrol.

Fans can vote for BINI through https://kca.nick.tv/vote/favorite-global-music-star.

Adding to the group’s international milestones, BINI also delivered a performance of “Blush,” their maiden project on Vevo Studios in Los Angeles. The video is now available on the group’s official YouTube channel.

These achievements follow BINI’s wins for Artist of the Year and Tour of the Year for the “Signals” World Tour at the Filipino Music Awards 2026.

The group is also preparing for “Bloom Membership Day” on October 21, with online and offline activities for fans with Weverse membership, including livestreams, one-on-one fancalls, and an intimate studio audience experience.

BINI will continue its “Signals” World Tour in Singapore on October 25 and Taiwan on November 15. The group is also set to headline major music festivals in 2027, beginning with the inaugural Asia Pop Girl Fest alongside HANA and 4EVE. The festival will take place in Chiba, Japan, on January 22 and 23; Bangkok, Thailand, on February 13; and SM Mall of Asia Arena on February 19. BINI will also perform at LaLaLa Fest Manila 2027 alongside British singer Olivia Dean and OPM acts Up Dharma Down, Lola Amour, and Sunkissed Lola.

Visit BINIWT2026.ABS-CBN.COM for more information about the “BINI Signals World Tour.” For other updates, follow BINI on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, or visit bini.abs-cbn.com. Join BINI in the exciting superfan community now, go to the Weverse site or download the WeVerse app.

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