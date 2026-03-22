BINI, SB19 expands global fandom via Weverse

FILIPINO girl group BINI is officially part of the global superfan platform Weverse beginning today, March 16.

BINI is one of the two Filipino acts, along with fellow P-pop icon SB19, joining the leading superfan community this month. Weverse operates fan communities for over 170 artists, including K-pop superstars BTS and SEVENTEEN, as well as global acts Ariana Grande and Dua Lipa.

Members Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna, and Sheena will be able to share their music and other exclusive content with a wider audience from around the world as their Global Official Fanclub Membership opens on the platform.

Blooms, BINI’s official fandom, also have the chance to subscribe to the Bloom Official Membership, which will also be available on Weverse soon, offering first dibs to concert tickets’ pre-sales, events and merch. Members will also have access to members only livestreams and content, a chance to join the fandom’s online and offline happenings, raffles, fan meets, and an opportunity to purchase members only merchandise.

Existing BINI Global members with active subscriptions can be migrated to the Bloom Official Membership on Weverse. They just have to visit the BINI Global Exclusive Membership page, check their eligibility, and follow the steps for the membership transfer.

The Weverse fan community opening for BINI further boosts anticipation for the group’s much-awaited Coachella performance on April 10 and 17, a breakthrough moment that puts Philippine music on the global stage.

It also underscores the girls’ expanding global footprint, with over 16 million followers across social platforms and a steadily growing connection with local and international fans.

The group just launched their new songs “Honey Honey” and “Unang Kilig” last March 5. They are also set to showcase their latest music at the “Signal Detected: Blooms Day with BINI” event at Ayala Malls Market! Market on March 21 (Saturday).

Join BINI in the exciting superfan community now, go to the Weverse site or download the Weverse app. For updates, follow BINI on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, or visit bini.abs-cbn.com. PR