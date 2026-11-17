Both groups celebrated their nominations on social media, recognizing the milestone as a significant achievement for Filipino music.

“A historic moment for OPM, for Filipino music, and for everyone who believes in them. The girls are making history, and we couldn’t be prouder!” BINI said in its post, thanking supporters for their continued encouragement.

SB19, meanwhile, expressed gratitude to its fans for supporting the group as it brings Filipino music to international audiences.

“From the Philippines to the world, thank you for believing in SB19 and standing with us as we carry Filipino music to the global stage!” the group said.

The Department of Tourism also congratulated both groups, recognizing them as the country's tourism ambassadors.

In a separate statement, ABS-CBN congratulated BINI on its nomination, describing it as another international achievement for the network.

The recognition follows BINI's recent victories at the 2026 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, where it won Favorite Global Music Star, and the 2nd Jupiter Music Awards in Vietnam, where it was named Most Influential Southeast Asian Artiste – Female.

The group also recently concluded its successful BINI Signals World Tour, with its final stop in New Taipei City, Taiwan, on November 15.

Composed of Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna, and Sheena, BINI continues to expand its international presence through music releases, overseas performances, and appearances at global events, including Coachella.

ABS-CBN also cited fellow Kapamilya artist CARMELLE's historic victory as the first-ever champion of the Eurovision Song Contest Asia.

“These achievements reflect ABS-CBN's continuing efforts, through ABS-CBN Music, to develop Filipino artists and bring OPM to wider international audiences,” the network said.

According to the Recording Academy, the Best Asian Pop Music Performance category aims to honor artistic excellence in Asian pop performances originating from or widely recognized within Asian markets, including K-pop, J-pop, and C-pop.

However, the introduction of the category has also drawn criticism from some observers who argue that creating a separate award for Asian pop artists could limit their recognition alongside performers from other parts of the world.

The 69th Grammy Awards will feature 100 competitive categories and will be held on February 7, 2027, in Los Angeles, California (February 8, Philippine time).

The Grammy Awards, presented by the Recording Academy, recognize outstanding achievements in the music industry, with winners selected by voting members of the academy. PR