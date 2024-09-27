BINI takes Blooms to their quest to stardom in ‘Born To Win’ docu on iWantTFC

Its first chapter, "Born to Win," serves as an introduction to the BLOOMs' 'One True 8' in Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna, and Sheena as they take viewers to their humble beginnings as trainees undergoing hardships to becoming the next sought-after girl group. Despite the challenges, the girls exhibited resiliency and camaraderie, eventually finding booming success as today’s Nation’s Girl Group behind the hits "Born to Win," "Na Na Na," "Lagi Lagi," "Pantropiko," and more.

Before its much-awaited premiere, BINI members Mikha, Colet, Maloi, and Jhoanna surprised BLOOMs during its advance screening last September 23 (Monday) at Gateway Cineplex—thanking them for their outpouring support not only for their docuseries but also for their unwavering love throughout their journey.

Join the Nation's Girl Group in looking back on their quest to music stardom in "BINI Chapter 1: Born to Win." In the Philippines, users need to register an account on iWantTFC.com to watch the series. Registration and viewing are free. PR