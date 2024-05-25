BIR conducts roadshow on EoPT law for taxpayers

THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) conducted the Ease of Paying Taxes (EoPT) roadshow in Davao City on Friday, May 24, 2024. The EoPT roadshow in the city is part of a series of roadshows in Mindanao and this is the second in the country following its launching in Metro Manila Cluster in Pasay City last April 29, 2024

The EoPT roadshow in the city is led by the representatives and officials from the Regional Revenue - 18 (Koronadal City) and Regional Revenue (Davao).

The nationwide and centralized program under the Bagong Pilipinas of the present administration aims to inform taxpayers about the changes to the nation's tax code brought forth by the EOPT Law and other laws and regulations related to taxation.

“[Ito] ay para maipaliwanag sa ating mga taxpayers kung ano ang mga revenue declarations… Unang-una diyan para maintindihan nila kung ano nga ba ang mga contributions nila at ano ngayon ang mga benepisyo at pagkakaiba. Kaya nandito tayo para pagtuonan ng pansin at para masigurado natin na tama ang mga interpretasyon at lahat ng application ng batas na ito ay consistent sa buong Pilipinas,” BIR Commissioner Romeo Lumagui, Jr. said during the event held at Davao Convention Center in F. Torres Street.

([This] is to explain to our taxpayers what the revenue declarations are....First of all, it is for them to understand what their contributions are and what the benefits and differences are now. So we are here to focus attention and to make sure that the interpretations are correct and all the applications of this law are consistent across the Philippines.)

Lumagui added that the program will also create an inclusive environment with taxpayers through digitalization wherein payments and registration can be processed digitally and will help create an environment conducive to entrepreneurship, investment, and innovation.

The National Internal Revenue Code of 1997 is amended in numerous parts and administrative tax reforms are introduced by the Ease of Paying Taxes Act or the Republic Act No. (RA) 11976.

Its key features include the following: the ability to pay internal revenue taxes to the city or municipal treasurer; the removal of the distinction between the documentation and basis of sales of goods and services; the classification of taxpayers into micro, small, medium, and large; the option to file returns electronically or manually; and the classification of value-added tax refund claims into low, medium, and high-risk categories.

The EoPT Law became effective on January 22, and the BIR recently issued the implementing guidelines for classifying taxpayers under Section 21(b) of the National Internal Revenue Code (Tax Code).

The BIR commissioner also revealed that their collection target was not significantly increased now with the EoPT Law.

“In fact, now with the EoPT Law, kinuha na yung P500 registration and that P500 may be small but with the number of taxpayers, malaki na sana yan. But because we want our taxpayers to be free from the hassle of paying taxes, so we still expect na lalaki din ang collection kasi nga easier na ang pagbayad ng buwis,” he said.

The government has tasked BIR to collect at least P406 billion this year.

According to data from the Bureau of the Treasury, the BIR's collection for the first three months of the year was P591.8 billion, which is a 17.15% increase from P505.2 billion collected in the same period in 2023.

The BIR is planning to tour Northern Mindanao areas as part of the second roadshow in the island and Zamboanga regions soon after. DEF