BIR-Davao urges taxpayers to file ITR before deadline

BUREAU of Internal Revenue-Davao Region (BIR-Davao) calls on taxpayers to file their income tax returns (ITR) and not wait for the deadline which would be this coming April 15, 2024.

In an interview with SunStar Davao on April 2, East Davao Revenue District Officer (District 132) Mary Ann B. Cervantes said they have established six tax assistance centers to mitigate the influx of taxpayers complying with their tax obligations.

"We launched our tax assistance centers on March 7; one of which is at the Bunawan Barangay Hall while the others are at the RDO-132 ground floor and second floor, which we call Taxpress Lanes. There will be other tax assistance centers at Gaisano Mall of Davao, which will be open on April 8 to 15, NCCC VP also on April 8 to 15, and Gaisano Grand Citygate in Buhangin-Cabantian on the same date," Cervantes said.

She said they had initiated establishing tax assistance centers for the convenience of the taxpayers.

"We can cater to their needs on time, especially this coming annual income tax filing season, this is to avoid yung (the) influx of taxpayers coming inside this building," she said.

Cervantes also announced the 132 Revenue District Office's (East Davao District) innovative idea of creating the E-Sulit three years ago.

"Kami lang ang merong ganyan, in the whole District Offices kami pa lang may ganyan, initiative ng 132 (district office) for maliliit na taxpayers (We are the only District Office in all Revenue District Offices of the BIR that has E-Sulit, that is the initiative of 132 District Office for small taxpayers), for micro taxpayers or those paying below 3 million pesos and some of those belonging to small taxpayers group," she said.

The E-Sulit is an initiative of the 132 District Office to ease the burden of taxpayers in filling out forms when paying for their obligations. At E-Sulit, taxpayers only need to fill out the simplified yet vital details about themselves, including their tax identification number. Then they can proceed to any tax assistance centers for the payment.

Unlike the conventional way where taxpayers need to fill out loads of documents, including their exact estimated annual income, E-Sulit already categorizes the taxpayer's annual income and they only need to do is to click the category they belong.

With this, Cervantes is also calling on taxpayers to maximize the use of this platform for their convenience. CEA