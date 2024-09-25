BIR-Tagum warns public vs impostor taxmappers

THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR)-District Office 112 in Tagum City reminded the public to be wary of impostors pretending to perform tax mapping and to pay penalties only through the appropriate payment channels.

“Pinapa alalahanan po namin ang mga taxpayers na maging mapanuri po sa mga nagtataxmap, mag ingat sa mga impostors, at mag bayad lamang ng tax or penalties sa tatlong payment channels na binangit,” Cherry E. Jaldon, revenue district officer of BIR Revenue District Office 112 Tagum City, said in a statement on Monday, September 23, 2024.

(We are reminding taxpayers to be vigilant regarding personnel conducting tax mapping, to be wary of impostors, and to pay taxes or penalties through the three channels we mentioned).

BIR Tagum stated that the only venues where individuals can pay their taxes or penalties are at revenue collection offices, authorized agent banks, or the actual cashiers at BIR Tagum.

Jaldon emphasized that their office did not conduct any tax mapping in Nabunturan and Maragusan from September 16 to 19. She explained that before conducting tax mapping, their office would issue a mission order signed by their Regional Director, Esmeralda M. Tabule.

“Wala pong tax mapping activity na ginawa ang BIR sa kahit alinmang munisipyo ng Davao de Oro last week. Kung mag ta-taxmapping po ang BIR, dapat may dala-dala pong Mission Order na pirmado ng aming Regional Director Esmeralda M. Tabule (There was no tax mapping activity conducted by BIR in any municipalities in Davao de Oro last week. If there were a tax mapping, the personnel would carry a Mission Order signed by our Regional Director Esmeralda M. Tabule),” she said.

In addition to having a mission order, their personnel should possess a BIR ID and wear a blue and yellow uniform polo shirt.

To recall, the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Nabunturan warned its residets about individuals claiming to be BIR staff surveying their area. The LGU advised residents to first ask for IDs or any documents confirming an individual’s affiliation with the BIR.

Several establishments and stores reportedly paid significant sums due to alleged violations according to individuals claiming to be BIR personnel conducting tax mapping in their area.

Nabunturan Municipal Mayor Myrocel Clarin Balili revealed that neither she nor Davao de Oro Governor Dorothy "Dotdot" Gonzaga signed any documents indicating that an inspection would be conducted by the BIR. RGP