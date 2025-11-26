Birds and Beetles: Bioindicators of a Thriving Forest in Mainit Hot Spring Protected Landscape

Nabunturan, Davao de Oro — A recent biodiversity monitoring activity conducted in the Mainit Hot Spring Protected Landscape (MHSPL) revealed the presence of several priority species, reaffirming the area’s status as a critical ecological sanctuary in Mindanao. Surveyed by the DENR-PENRO Davao de Oro as part of the Biodiversity Monitoring System (BMS), the 2025 assessment recorded a diverse range of fauna and flora, including multiple species that are endemic, threatened, or classified as of conservation concern.
The Jewel Weevils, known for its striking coloration and restricted range, is considered an indicator of forest health. Its presence reflects the integrity of MHSPL’s microhabitats, as these beetles thrive only in undisturbed forest environments with stable vegetation and humidity. Detecting this species signifies that the protected area continues to provide the specialized conditions required for sensitive invertebrates to survive.
Moreover, during the BMS conducted in August 2025, the Mindanao hornbill, a species of conservation concern, was recorded, underscoring MHSPL’s role as a critical refuge for seed-dispersing wildlife. Hornbills are regarded as “forest farmers” because they help regenerate forests by spreading seeds over wide areas, ensuring the growth of diverse plant species, and maintaining ecosystem balance.
Likewise, the detection of the Blue-capped Kingfisher, an endemic bird found only in the Philippines, further highlights the protected area’s biodiversity value. This elusive species depends on intact lowland and riverine habitats, making its presence an encouraging sign of healthy riparian zones and well-preserved forest cover within MHSPL. In addition, the monitoring also documented several other avian species, including the Guiabero, Philippine Pygmy Woodpecker, Buff-spotted Flameback, Everett's White-eye, and the Coleto, all of which strengthen evidence of the landscape’s rich birdlife and ecological importance.
The detection of these species serves as a clear reminder of the importance of continuous ecosystem monitoring, effective habitat management, and grassroots involvement.
Safeguarding the natural environment and maintaining the ecological integrity of the Mainit Hot Spring Protected Landscape is vital for ensuring the long-term conservation of Mindanao’s rich biodiversity DENR-XI