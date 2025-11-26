Birds and Beetles: Bioindicators of a Thriving Forest in Mainit Hot Spring Protected Landscape

Likewise, the detection of the Blue-capped Kingfisher, an endemic bird found only in the Philippines, further highlights the protected area’s biodiversity value. This elusive species depends on intact lowland and riverine habitats, making its presence an encouraging sign of healthy riparian zones and well-preserved forest cover within MHSPL. In addition, the monitoring also documented several other avian species, including the Guiabero, Philippine Pygmy Woodpecker, Buff-spotted Flameback, Everett's White-eye, and the Coleto, all of which strengthen evidence of the landscape’s rich birdlife and ecological importance.