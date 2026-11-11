Bishop Apigo of Mati succeeds Abp. Valles

THE Archdiocese of Davao welcomes its fifth archbishop after Pope Leo XIV appointed Bishop Abel Cahiles A. Apigo of Mati as the new metropolitan archbishop on Monday, November 9, succeeding Archbishop Romulo G. Valles, who has led the local Church for more than 14 years.

The Vatican announced the appointment through the Holy See Press Office in Rome and simultaneously confirmed the acceptance of Valles' resignation from pastoral care of the Archdiocese of Davao.

Apigo, 58, becomes the fifth archbishop to lead the archdiocese since it was elevated to an archdiocese in 1970. He succeeded Valles, who became its fourth archbishop following his installation on May 22, 2012.

The appointment also marks Apigo's return to his home archdiocese, where he was ordained a priest, served in various ecclesiastical positions, and spent more than two decades in priestly ministry before being appointed Bishop of Mati in 2018.

In a statement, the San Pedro Cathedral Parish welcomed Apigo's appointment, describing him as a Davao-born church leader whose priestly formation and ministry were deeply rooted in the local archdiocese.

"A true son of Davao, Archbishop-elect Abel was born in Calinan and ordained a priest for the Archdiocese of Davao in 1994," the parish said.

It recalled that Apigo began his priestly ministry at San Pedro Cathedral as a parochial vicar before serving the archdiocese's clergy and future priests through his appointments as rector of St. Francis Xavier Regional Major Seminary and episcopal vicar for the clergy.

"He was ordained bishop in this same Cathedral in 2018. Today, the shepherd comes home," the parish added.

The cathedral parish also expressed gratitude to Valles for his leadership, recognizing his 14 years of service to the local Church.

"We also give heartfelt thanks to God for Archbishop Romulo G. Valles, D.D., who has faithfully shepherded our Archdiocese for 14 years. Salamat kaayo, Archbishop Muloy, for your love and service to the Church of Davao," it said.

Apigo's background and church service

Born on May 21, 1968, in Calinan, Davao City, Apigo completed his philosophical and theological studies at St. Francis Xavier College Seminary and St. Francis Xavier Regional Major Seminary in Davao City.

He was ordained a priest for the Archdiocese of Davao on April 18, 1994.

His first assignment was as parochial vicar at San Pedro Cathedral, where he served from 1994 to 1996. He subsequently became pastoral director from 1996 to 1997 before pursuing further studies in Rome.

Apigo earned a licentiate in Church history from the Pontifical Gregorian University in 2000.

Upon returning to Davao, he resumed his service in priestly formation at St. Francis Xavier Regional Major Seminary, where he held several positions, including professor, academic affairs coordinator, vice rector, and dean.

He was appointed rector of the seminary in 2006, a position he held until 2018. In 2014, he was also named episcopal vicar for the clergy of the Archdiocese of Davao, giving him responsibilities in matters concerning the archdiocese's priests.

Pope Francis appointed Apigo Bishop of Mati on February 10, 2018, succeeding Bishop Patricio Hacbang Alo.

He received his episcopal ordination on April 24, 2018, at San Pedro Cathedral in Davao City, with Valles serving as the principal consecrator. He was installed as the second bishop of Mati the following day at San Nicolas de Tolentino Cathedral.

During his episcopate in Mati, Apigo served the Diocese of Mati through pastoral leadership and participated in the CBCP's work on matters of faith and liturgy.

He currently serves as a member of the CBCP Episcopal Commission on Doctrine of the Faith and the Episcopal Commission on Liturgy.

His episcopal motto, Fortitudo Mea Dominus, translates to "The Lord is my strength."

Mati diocese expresses gratitude

Following his appointment, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Mati also congratulated Apigo and expressed gratitude for his pastoral leadership during his tenure as its bishop.

The diocese described his appointment as a new chapter in his service to the Catholic Church and acknowledged his dedication to the people of Mati.

"We give thanks to God for his generous pastoral leadership, unwavering dedication, and faithful service to the people of the Diocese of Mati," the diocese said.

It also offered prayers for Apigo as he assumes his new responsibilities in Davao.

"As he embraces this new mission, may the Lord continue to guide him with wisdom, strengthen him with grace, and fill his heart with the love of Christ as he shepherds the Archdiocese of Davao," the statement read.

The diocese also invoked the guidance of Mary, Mother of the Church, as Apigo prepares for his new assignment.

Valles' 14 years in Davao

Meanwhile, Valles' resignation came after he reached the mandatory retirement age of 75 for Catholic bishops.

Born on July 10, 1951, in Maribojoc, Bohol, Valles was ordained a priest on April 6, 1976, for the then Diocese of Tagum.

He was appointed Bishop of Kidapawan by Pope John Paul II on June 24, 1997, and received episcopal ordination on August 6 of the same year.

After nearly a decade in Kidapawan, he was appointed Archbishop of Zamboanga on November 13, 2006, by Pope Benedict XVI.

He was later appointed Archbishop of Davao on February 11, 2012, succeeding Archbishop Fernando R. Capalla, and formally installed on May 22, 2012.

During his leadership in Davao, Valles also served as president of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines from 2017 to 2021, having been elected in July 2017 and re-elected in 2019.

In April 2026, he marked his 50th anniversary of priestly ordination, commemorating five decades of service to the Catholic Church.

With the acceptance of his resignation, the archdiocese enters a leadership transition as Apigo prepares to assume his new position.

No date has been announced for Apigo's installation as the fifth Archbishop of Davao. The San Pedro Cathedral Parish said further details would be released once arrangements are finalized. DEF