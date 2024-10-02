Bishop backers gather at Comelec office to urge him to run for mayor

Johnnel Yecyec, a pastor from the church, expressed their desire for Cubos to run, mentioning that Cubos already has tentative platforms in place, all of which they support. Although Davao City is already progressive, Yecyec believes Cubos' leadership could bring further improvements. One key platform is providing free healthcare for all Dabawenyos, which Yecyec emphasized as essential for the community.

"Among gina-awhag si Bishop Rod Cubos nga mudagan gyud pagkamayor sa Davao (We are urging Bishop Rod Cubos to run for mayor of Davao)," he said.

He also encouraged Dabawenyos to choose leaders with integrity and a fear of God, qualities he believed would make Cubos an effective leader.

While Yecyec and the supporters remain hopeful, they are unsure why Cubos has been reluctant to run. However, they hope their actions inspire him to fully commit to the race.

Yecyec clarified that their encouragement for Cubos is not intended as a challenge to the other party's mayoral candidate but rather as an effort to bring positive change to the community. He pointed out that issues like flooding remain unresolved despite the efforts of past administrations.

Although their church has yet to engage other religious groups, Yecyec expressed openness to collaborating with other denominations to support Cubos.

Previously, on September 28, 2024, hundreds of supporters held a prayer rally at the Davao City Recreation Center (formerly Almendras Gym) to urge Cubos to run for mayor. RGP