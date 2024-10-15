‘Bishop’ who claims victim of extortion to face raps

THE self-proclaimed bishop from Zamboanga City who recently made noise on social media for claiming that Davao City law enforcers ignored his complaint is set to face legal charges.

Davao City Police Office (DCPO) spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon told the media on October 14, 2024, that they are in the “right position” to file a case against alias “Marc” for violating Republic Act (RA) 10175, also known as the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, and for usurpation of authority under Article 177 of the Revised Penal Code.

This, despite the suspect’s decision not to file legal charges against the San Pedro Police Station for allegedly neglecting his concerns after he claimed to be extorted by several members of the LGBTQ community in a hotel he was staying in.

“We would also like to clarify that the version of the blotter posted by the complainant is not the official extract,” DCPO said, adding that the police immediately responded to his request but was later on found out that his claims were “not true” as shown by the CCTV footage that was obtained by the police.

“Nevertheless, our patrollers were dispatched to the location of the incident, even though the complainant opted not to pursue legal action,” the security agency added.

The incident allegedly occurred in a hotel along Pedro Gomez Street on October 10. Alias Marc, who was the hotel guest, went to the police station to report that his room was being barged by some LGBTQ members. He also claimed that he was scammed by the community.

Following the investigation, DCPO revealed that alias Marc was fabricating a story and that he was inconsistent with his complaints.

"When he (alias Marc) arrived at the station, he was immediately assisted by the police auxiliary, who gathered initial information. He was then directed to proceed to the desk officer. After recording the details of the report, the complainant was asked if he intended to file charges against the alleged perpetrators. However, he chose only to have the incident documented and requested that our personnel visit the scene. The desk officer then presented the draft blotter for his review and approval," the DCPO stated. DEF



