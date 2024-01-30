Biz Bureau surpasses 43-K permit renewals

AS OF January 29, 2024, the Davao City Business Bureau has processed approximately 43,000 business permit renewals, surpassing last year's figures, according to Maribel Paguican, Head of the Business Bureau.

In a radio interview on Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR) on Tuesday morning, January 30, 2024, Paguican said they exceeded the 2023 permit renewals by 270.

“We had already surpassed our performance of January’s last year data kay last year naka dawat tag application nga 42,854 and as of yesterday naka process nata ug 43,124 (We've already exceeded last January's performance. Last year, we received 42,854 applications, and as of yesterday, we've processed approximately 43,124,),” she said.

While pleased with the increased numbers, Paguican noted that they are yet to reach the 46,000 issued permits of the previous year.

Anticipating around 2,890 renewals remaining, including 291 applicants opting for retirement, the bureau expects approximately 2,599 applicants for renewal.

“Kung dili na sila mu pursue sa ilang business we have also the deadline for the retirement which is also sa January 31. Kung dili na sila mupadayun sa business i-retire nila ang ilang business para dili sila ma imposan ug penalty (If they decide not to continue with their business, we also have a retirement deadline, which is also on January 31. If they choose not to proceed with their business, they should retire it before the deadline to avoid penalties),” she said.

Penalties range from P1,000 to P5,000, at the discretion of the treasurer.

Paguican advised business owners to submit the necessary requirements for retirement, such as an affidavit of retirement for single or co-proprietorship, or a secretary certificate of board resolution for partnerships, corporations, or associations, specifying the effective date and reason for retirement. RGP