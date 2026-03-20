Biz leaders tackle Mindanao’s economic 'pain points'

IN A bid to accelerate economic expansion, improve connectivity, and ensure inclusive development across Mindanao, business and government leaders are intensifying efforts to build stronger partnerships. This was underscored during the 2GO Business Forum Series held on Thursday, March 19, 2026, at the Park Inn by Radisson Davao, where key stakeholders gathered to discuss strategies for boosting Mindanao’s competitiveness.

The event was organized in partnership with the Davao City Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Inc. (DCCCII) and the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA), signaling a coordinated push between the private sector and government institutions.

At the center of the discussions was the role of connectivity, logistics, and collaborative policymaking in unlocking Mindanao’s full economic potential. Participants highlighted the need for integrated solutions that not only drive business expansion but also promote equitable growth across industries and communities.

Representatives from 2GO Group Inc. emphasized the company’s commitment to nation-building, positioning itself not merely as a commercial enterprise but as a critical enabler of mobility and trade. Known as one of the Philippines’ largest sea travel providers, the firm reiterated its mandate to deliver dependable and accessible transport services for Filipinos, particularly in underserved regions.

Francis Chua, business unit head for travel, stressed that the company’s priorities extend beyond profitability, focusing instead on public service and long-term value creation. He noted that reliable transport infrastructure is vital in linking markets, reducing costs, and supporting regional economies such as Mindanao.

The forum also provided a platform for business leaders to share the region's structural needs. Engr. Juan Carlos Quinto of the Davao City Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Inc., called for a balanced approach to development, one that ensures economic expansion goes hand in hand with inclusivity and global competitiveness.

“Our challenges and opportunities are to continue building an environment where business expansion, equitable development, and global competitiveness progress together. Let this forum serve as a catalyst for deeper collaborations across sectors driven by data, guided by strategy and focus on shared prosperity.”

Quinto’s remarks captured a broader sentiment among stakeholders: that sustained growth in Mindanao requires coordinated action, data-driven strategies, and a shared commitment to inclusive progress.

A significant portion of the discussion focused on strengthening inter-island connectivity — an area seen as critical for Mindanao’s continued rise. Executives from 2GO Group Inc. highlighted the company’s expanding role in linking Mindanao to key economic hubs in the Visayas and Luzon.

Sharon Musngi-Ngo, business unit head for Sea Solutions, underscored efforts to make travel more accessible and efficient through the use of Roll-on/Roll-off (Ro-Ro) passenger vessels. These vessels allow vehicles to be transported seamlessly, improving logistics efficiency and reducing transit time for both passengers and cargo.

“We strengthen our objectives to provide the most affordable fare for Filipinos and to provide access for Davao and Mindanao to Visayas and Luzon, with Ro-Ro passenger vessels.”

The emphasis on affordability and accessibility reflects broader challenges in the region, where high logistics costs and limited transport options have historically constrained economic activity. By expanding sea-based connectivity, industry leaders believe Mindanao can better integrate into national supply chains and unlock new business opportunities.

Meanwhile, Faye Alonzo, business unit head for Forwarding (FWD), pointed to the company’s operational structure as a key advantage. She explained that owning and controlling its logistics network enables 2GO to maintain consistent and stable services, even amid external pressures.

“2GO is in the position to continuously provide stable services because we have the control of the network and we own the resources.”

Beyond infrastructure and logistics, the forum also tackled pressing challenges affecting Mindanao’s economic landscape, particularly the impact of rising fuel costs. Speakers emphasized the need for stronger collaboration between the private sector and government to develop sustainable solutions that can mitigate these pressures on businesses and communities.

Participants agreed that in times of economic uncertainty, partnerships become even more critical. By aligning policies, investments, and operational strategies, stakeholders can better respond to external shocks while sustaining growth momentum in the region.

The event marked the first leg of the 2026 2GO Business Forum Series, with additional forums scheduled in key growth areas including Cebu, Iloilo in Panay Island, and Pampanga. These upcoming engagements aim to continue the dialogue on regional development while fostering stronger networks among business leaders nationwide.

As Mindanao continues to position itself as a vital engine of the Philippine economy, initiatives such as the forum underscore the importance of collaboration, connectivity, and shared vision. Stakeholders expressed optimism that with sustained efforts and strategic partnerships, the region can achieve not only faster growth but also a more inclusive and resilient economic future. DEF WITH REPORTS FROM NONELYN AMODO, DORSU INTERN