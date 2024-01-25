Biz permit application Higher this year vs 2023

The Davao City Treasurer's Office has noted an increase in the number of business permits renewed as of January 19, 2024, compared to the same period last year.

Based on the data provided by the City Treasurer's Office, 35,291 applicants

already applied for business permit renewal, which is 936 higher than the 34,355 permit applications recorded in the same period in 2023.

The number of permits paid is also higher this year with 17,762, compared to the 16,953 permits paid in the same period in 2023.

As to the amount, the CTO said it has collected P734,330,653.44 as of January 19. In 2023, it was P681,857,268.25.

In a previous interview, Business Bureau Head Maribel Paguican reminded Dabawenyos that businesses that fail to renew their permits this month will have to pay surcharges to acquire their licenses.

To avoid queueing in the bureau’s processing sites, she urged business owners to process the renewal of their permits online at https://appbts.davaocity.gov.ph.

Onsite, online, and hybrid processes-- a combination of online and on-site processes are three viable options for clients. Clients may file their applications online and proceed to one of the bureau’s processing sites to complete their transactions. The reverse is also allowed, she said, as those unable to file their application through the bureau’s website may file their application face-to-face and proceed to finish the process online.

Paguican said that the three-step process to get a business permit involves filing, payment, and claiming, and in any of these steps, the clients may choose to opt for either manual or online.

The Business Bureau’s 10 processing sites are at the SP Building for the Poblacion District, Almendras Gym for the Talomo and Agdao Districts, Gaisano Grand CitiGate Mall for Buhangin District, Baguio District Treasury Office for Baguio District, Marilog District Treasury Office for Marilog District, Tugbok District Treasury Office for Tugbok District, Calinan Gym for Calinan District, Toril District Treasury Office for Toril District, Bunawan District Treasury Office for Bunawan District, and Paquibato District Treasury Office in Paquibato District.

For January, these processing sites will be open even on Saturdays and on January 28, Sunday. On January 31, the SP Building and Almendras Gym processing sites will be open until 10 p.m. while the processing sites for Buhangin, Calinan, Tugbok, Bunawan, and Toril will be operating until 7 p.m. The rest will follow the regular schedule from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CIO