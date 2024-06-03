Bizman admits fake robbery due to debt

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) has clarified that the reported robbery involving a 25-year-old businessman in Barangay Mudiang was fabricated due to his unsettled debt.

According to a spot report from the Bunawan Police Station on May 29, 2024, the suspect claimed he was robbed of P320,000 and a gadget by four unidentified individuals while in his vehicle.

“This statement aims to clarify the circumstances surrounding an alleged robbery incident on May 29, 2024, around 10 a.m. in Mudiang, Davao City, involving a 25-year-old businessman. The victim initially reported that while driving his multicab, four male individuals blocked his vehicle and declared a hold-up, taking away P320,000,” the statement said.

However, a progress report on May 31 revealed that the suspect's family voluntarily brought him to the station after learning he had fabricated the story due to personal financial issues.

“During the investigation, it became apparent that certain information was concealed. The deeper investigation conducted by the station revealed that the reported incident was not true,” stated the report, based on the in-depth probe by Police Major Jake Goles, station commander of PS Bunawan.

Appropriate charges are being prepared for filing at the Prosecutor's Office in Davao City.

The suspect has since issued a public apology in a media interview, citing personal problems as the reason for his actions.

“Dili tinood akong gipang-istorya, tungod lang sa mga problema nabuhat nako to. [Nanawagan] ko sa mga katawhan nga dili magbuhat og ing-ani kay di gyud diay ni makasulbad sa mga problema (The information I disclosed was not true; I only did it because of problems. I am reminding everyone not to do this because it will not solve the problems)," the suspect said. DEF